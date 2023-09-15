Racing on TV

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Food City 300

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (oval, .533 miles)

Schedule: Today, practice/qualifying, 2:30 p.m., USA; race, 7:30 p.m., USA

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (oval, .533 miles)

Schedule: Today, practice/qualifying, 4:30 p.m., USA; Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m., USA

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: Singapore Grand Prix

Track: Marina Bay Circuit (street course, 3 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 8 a.m., ESPN

--

Series: IMSA

Race: Battle on the Bricks

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course, 2.4 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 1 p.m., NBC

