Singer Diana Trask is 82. Actor Ted Shackelford is 76. Actor Bryan Brown is 75. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is 74. Actor Jim Metzler is 71. “American Idol” ex-judge Randy Jackson is 66. Actor Frances McDormand is 65. Rock musician Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth) is 60. Writer-director Joss Whedon is 58. R&B singer Chico DeBarge is 52. Actor Selma Blair is 50. Actor Joel Edgerton is 48. Rock singer KT Tunstall is 47. Actor Emmanuelle Vaugier is 46. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 45. Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson is 43. Actor Melissa Rauch is 42. Rock singer Duffy is 38. Country singer Katie Armiger is 31.

