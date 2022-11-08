In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln won reelection as he defeated Democratic challenger George B. McClellan.
In 1966, Republican Ronald Reagan was elected governor of California, defeating Democratic incumbent Pat Brown.
In 2016, Republican Donald Trump was elected America’s 45th president, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton.
