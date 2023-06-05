Ayers graduates from college of the Holy Cross
WORCESTER, Mass. — Sarah Ayers, of Lewisburg, recently received a Bachelor of Arts degree Summa Cum Laude from College of the Holy Cross.
Lebanon Valley College holds commencementANNVILLE — More than 300 undergraduate students marked their academic success and achievements during Lebanon Valley College’s 154th commencement, held Saturday, May 13.
Local graduates include:
• Tate Llanso, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, received a Summa Cum Laude degree in exercise science.
• Alexander Sabo, of Lewisburg, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, received a degree in exercise science.
• Garrett Becker, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, received a degree in exercise science.
• Anthony Bennage, of Mifflinburg, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, received a degree in economics.
Soltesz named to dean’s honor listBETHLEHEM — Moravian University announced that Austin Soltesz, of Watsontown, was among the students named to the dean’s honors list for the spring semester.
Undergraduate students who carry three or more completed/graded (letter grade) course units in a fall or spring term and attain a GPA for the term of 3.50 or higher are placed on the dean’s honor list.
Kutztown announces dean’s listKUTZTOWN — Kutztown University has announced its spring semester dean’s list.
To be eligible, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.
Local students named to the list include:
• Elizabeth Jayne Crites of Milton
• Mya Makenzie Cromwell of Lewisburg
• Emaleigh Greb of Mifflinburg
• Ashley T. Groover of Watsontown
• Cara M. Kennedy of Milton
• Anne Elizabeth Metrocavage of Coal Township
• Jessa Nicole Paczkoski of Coal Township
• Nina R. Willow of Milton
Gronlund named to president’s listWINCHESTER, Va. — William Gronlund, of Lewisburg, is one of 427 students who made the president’s list at Shenandoah University for the spring semester.
To qualify for the list, students must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.90 or higher. Students who earn President’s List honors at Shenandoah are also named to the dean’s list, which recognizes students who have a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Misericordia University announces dean’s listDALLAS — Misericordia University has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester.
Students qualify for the dean’s list with a 3.55 grade point average or higher.
The following local students were named to the list:
• Haiden DeBerry, Milton
• Laura Glasser, Muncy
• Chloe Hanselman, Mifflinburg
• Brett Herman, Lewisburg
• Julia Hornberger, Lewisburg
• Brooke Lininger, Watsontown
• Logan Moore, Lewisburg
• Kassidy Reedy, Lewisburg
• Alexandra Snyder, Muncy
• Kylie Vasbinder, Mifflinburg
Humphrey named to dean’s listYORK — Jacob Humphrey, of Lewisburg, a Class of 2023 Information Technology Management major at York College of Pennsylvania, was named to the spring dean’s list.
Slippery Rock announces dean’s listSLIPPERY ROCK — Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester.
The list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
The following students from your coverage area have made the list:
• Braiden Beachel of Montgomery
• Zachary Gose of Lewisburg
• Joshua Gose of Lewisburg
• Cherie Martin of Coal Township
• Riley Murray of Milton
• Jake Schmadel of Lewisburg
• Leah Walter of New Columbia
