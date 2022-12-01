Friday, Dec. 2

Boys basketball Lewisburg vs. TBA (at Shamokin Tournament), TBA

Milton vs. TBA (at Milton Tip-Off Tournament), TBA

Girls basketball Milton vs. TBA (at CMVT Tip-Off Tournament), TBA

Boys wrestling Lewisburg at Cumberland Valley Invite, TBA

College wrestling Bucknell at Cliff Keen Invitational, TBA

Saturday, Dec. 3

Boys basketball Lewisburg vs. Mahanoy Area (at Shamokin Tournament), 7:30 p.m.

Milton vs. TBA (at Milton Tip-Off Tournament), TBA

Girls basketball Milton vs. TBA (at CMVT Tip-Off Tournament), TBA

Boys wrestling Lewisburg at Cumberland Valley Invitational, TBA

Men’s basketball Bucknell at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Women’s basketball Stony Brook at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

College wrestling Bucknell at Cliff Keen Invitational, TBA

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Men’s basketball Bucknell at LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball Bucknell at Penn, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Girls basketball Muncy at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

