Friday, Dec. 2
Boys basketball Lewisburg vs. TBA (at Shamokin Tournament), TBA
Milton vs. TBA (at Milton Tip-Off Tournament), TBA
Girls basketball Milton vs. TBA (at CMVT Tip-Off Tournament), TBA
Boys wrestling Lewisburg at Cumberland Valley Invite, TBA
College wrestling Bucknell at Cliff Keen Invitational, TBA
Saturday, Dec. 3
Boys basketball Lewisburg vs. Mahanoy Area (at Shamokin Tournament), 7:30 p.m.
Milton vs. TBA (at Milton Tip-Off Tournament), TBA
Girls basketball Milton vs. TBA (at CMVT Tip-Off Tournament), TBA
Boys wrestling Lewisburg at Cumberland Valley Invitational, TBA
Men’s basketball Bucknell at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Women’s basketball Stony Brook at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
College wrestling Bucknell at Cliff Keen Invitational, TBA
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Men’s basketball Bucknell at LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball Bucknell at Penn, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Girls basketball Muncy at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
