Friday, Nov. 20

Girls soccer

PIAA Class 2A Championship

Southern Columbia vs. Greensburg Catholic, 11 a.m. at Hershey

Boys football

PIAA Class 4A Semifinal

Jersey Shore at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Boys soccer

PIAA Class 2A Championship

Lewisburg vs. Deer Lakes, 1:30 p.m. at Hersheypark Stadium

Girls soccer

PIAA Class A Championship

Bloomsburg vs. North Catholic, 11 a.m.

Boys football

PIAA Class 3A Semifinal

Danville at Wyomissing, 1 p.m.

PIAA Class 2A Semifinal

Southern Columbia vs. Bishop-McDevitt, 1 p.m. at Selinsgrove

Friday, Dec. 11

Boys basketball

Milton at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Shamokin tournament, TBA

Warrior Run at Sullivan County, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Line Mountain at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Mifflinburg at Top Hat Tournament

Saturday, Dec. 12

Boys wrestling

Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Top Hat Tournament

Meadowbrook Christian Tournament

Boys basketball

Lewisburg at Shamokin tournament, TBA

Warrior Run at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Hughesville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

St. John Neumann at Milton, 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 14

Girls basketball

Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Milton at Danville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Boys wrestling

Warrior Run at Muncy, 7 p.m.

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Girls basketball

Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Milton at Loyalsock, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17

Boys wrestling

Lewisburg at Milton, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Milton at Loyalsock, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18

Boys basketball

Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Muncy Tournament

Boys wrestling

Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 7 p.m.

Milton Gerald Greenly Novice Tournament, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Girls basketball

Danville at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Milton at Muncy Tournament

Monday, Dec. 21

Boys basketball

Mount Carmel at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Hughesville at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Boys wrestling

Montgomery at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Girls basketball

Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 28

Girls basketball

Greenwood at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Montgomery Tournament

Boys basketball

Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at St. John Neumann, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at CMVT Tournament

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Girls basketball

Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Northumberland Christian at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Montgomery Tournament

Boys basketball

Mifflinburg at CMVT Tournament

Boys wrestling

Meadowbrook at Jim Thorpe Tournament

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Boys basketball

Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at St. John Neumann, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Milton at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 2

Boys basketball

Mifflinburg at Millville, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 4

Girls basketball

Danville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Penns Valley at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Boys wrestling

Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Montgomery at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Warrior Run at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Shamokin at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Girls basketball

Central Columbia at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Central Mountain at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 7

Boys wrestling

Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Shamokin at Milton, 7 p.m.

Montoursville at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 8

Boys basketball

Hughesville at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.

South Williamsport at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Lewisburg at Troy, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9

Boys wrestling

Milton at Southern Columbia Duals

Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.

Lewisburg at Coudersport, 10 a.m.

Girls basketball

Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Midd-West at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Lewisburg at Lourdes, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 11

Girls basketball

Shamokin at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Boys wrestling

Warrior Run at Milton, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Millville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Girls basketball

Warrior Run at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Williamsport, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 14

Boys wrestling

Towanda at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Milton at Loyalsock, 7 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Shamokin at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Line Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 15

Girls basketball

Loyalsock at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 16

Girls basketball

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Danville, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Danville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

PHAC Championships at Jersey Shore

Monday, Jan. 18

Boys basketball

Central Mountain at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Muncy at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Girls basketball

Hughesville at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Boys basketball

Danville at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Loyalsock at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 21

Boys wrestling

Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, 7 p.m.

Milton at Midd-West, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 22

Girls basketball

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23

Boys basketball

Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.

Hollidaysburg at Mifflinburg, 2:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Milton's Barlett Tournament

Monday, Jan. 25

Girls basketball

Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

South Williamsport at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Boys wrestling

Benton at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Shamokin at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Shamokin at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Boys basketball

Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Mifflinburg at Bellefonte, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 28

Boys wrestling

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.

Canton at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Milton at Montoursville, 7 p.m.

Midd-West at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29

Girls basketball

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Muncy at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Columbia at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30

Boys basketball

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Milton at Line Mountain Duals

Monday, Feb. 1

Girls basketball

Milton at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Girls basketball

Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Boys basketball

Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 5

Girls basketball

Montoursville at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Line Mountain at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Boys basketball

Milton at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 3:30 p.m.

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 8

Boys basketball

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Girls basketball

Hughesville at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Milton at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Boys basketball

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Mifflinburg at Hughesville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Boys wrestling

Milton at Shikellamy, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 12

Girls basketball

Milton at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13

Boys basketball

Southern Columbia at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Lewisburg at Lourdees, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 15

Girls basketball

Lewisburg at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Montgomery at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Girls basketball

Midd-West at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Boys basketball

Warrior Run at Muncy, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20

Boys wrestling

Sectionals at Southern Columbia

Friday, Feb. 25

Boys wrestling

District 4 Championships at Williamsport

Saturday, Feb. 27

Boys wrestling

District 4 Championships at Williamsport

Saturday, March 6

Boys wrestling

Regionals at Williamsport

Thursday, March 11

Boys wrestling

PIAA Championships at Hershey

Friday, March 12

Boys wrestling

PIAA Championships at Hershey

Saturday, March 13

Boys wrestling

PIAA Championships at Hershey

