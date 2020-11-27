Friday, Nov. 20
Girls soccer
PIAA Class 2A Championship
Southern Columbia vs. Greensburg Catholic, 11 a.m. at Hershey
Boys football
PIAA Class 4A Semifinal
Jersey Shore at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Boys soccer
PIAA Class 2A Championship
Lewisburg vs. Deer Lakes, 1:30 p.m. at Hersheypark Stadium
Girls soccer
PIAA Class A Championship
Bloomsburg vs. North Catholic, 11 a.m.
Boys football
PIAA Class 3A Semifinal
Danville at Wyomissing, 1 p.m.
PIAA Class 2A Semifinal
Southern Columbia vs. Bishop-McDevitt, 1 p.m. at Selinsgrove
Friday, Dec. 11
Boys basketball
Milton at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Shamokin tournament, TBA
Warrior Run at Sullivan County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Line Mountain at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Mifflinburg at Top Hat Tournament
Saturday, Dec. 12
Boys wrestling
Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Top Hat Tournament
Meadowbrook Christian Tournament
Boys basketball
Lewisburg at Shamokin tournament, TBA
Warrior Run at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Hughesville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
St. John Neumann at Milton, 2:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 14
Girls basketball
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Milton at Danville, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Boys wrestling
Warrior Run at Muncy, 7 p.m.
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Girls basketball
Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Milton at Loyalsock, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Boys wrestling
Lewisburg at Milton, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Milton at Loyalsock, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18
Boys basketball
Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Muncy Tournament
Boys wrestling
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 7 p.m.
Milton Gerald Greenly Novice Tournament, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Girls basketball
Danville at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Milton at Muncy Tournament
Monday, Dec. 21
Boys basketball
Mount Carmel at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Hughesville at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Boys wrestling
Montgomery at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Girls basketball
Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 28
Girls basketball
Greenwood at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Montgomery Tournament
Boys basketball
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at St. John Neumann, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at CMVT Tournament
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Girls basketball
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Northumberland Christian at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Montgomery Tournament
Boys basketball
Mifflinburg at CMVT Tournament
Boys wrestling
Meadowbrook at Jim Thorpe Tournament
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Boys basketball
Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at St. John Neumann, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Milton at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 2
Boys basketball
Mifflinburg at Millville, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 4
Girls basketball
Danville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Penns Valley at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Boys wrestling
Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Montgomery at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Warrior Run at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Girls basketball
Central Columbia at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Central Mountain at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Boys wrestling
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Shamokin at Milton, 7 p.m.
Montoursville at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 8
Boys basketball
Hughesville at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.
South Williamsport at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Lewisburg at Troy, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 9
Boys wrestling
Milton at Southern Columbia Duals
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.
Lewisburg at Coudersport, 10 a.m.
Girls basketball
Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Lewisburg at Lourdes, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 11
Girls basketball
Shamokin at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Boys wrestling
Warrior Run at Milton, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Millville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Girls basketball
Warrior Run at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Williamsport, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Boys wrestling
Towanda at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Milton at Loyalsock, 7 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Shamokin at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Line Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 15
Girls basketball
Loyalsock at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Girls basketball
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Danville, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Danville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
PHAC Championships at Jersey Shore
Monday, Jan. 18
Boys basketball
Central Mountain at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Muncy at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Girls basketball
Hughesville at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Boys basketball
Danville at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Loyalsock at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Selinsgrove, 7:30 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Boys wrestling
Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, 7 p.m.
Milton at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 22
Girls basketball
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 23
Boys basketball
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.
Hollidaysburg at Mifflinburg, 2:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Milton's Barlett Tournament
Monday, Jan. 25
Girls basketball
Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
South Williamsport at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Boys wrestling
Benton at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Shamokin at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Boys basketball
Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Mifflinburg at Bellefonte, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Boys wrestling
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Canton at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Milton at Montoursville, 7 p.m.
Midd-West at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 29
Girls basketball
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Muncy at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Columbia at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 30
Boys basketball
Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Milton at Line Mountain Duals
Monday, Feb. 1
Girls basketball
Milton at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Girls basketball
Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Montoursville, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Boys basketball
Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5
Girls basketball
Montoursville at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Line Mountain at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Boys basketball
Milton at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 3:30 p.m.
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 8
Boys basketball
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Girls basketball
Hughesville at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Milton at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Boys basketball
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Mifflinburg at Hughesville, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Boys wrestling
Milton at Shikellamy, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 12
Girls basketball
Milton at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 13
Boys basketball
Southern Columbia at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Central Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Lewisburg at Lourdees, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 15
Girls basketball
Lewisburg at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Montgomery at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Girls basketball
Midd-West at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Boys basketball
Warrior Run at Muncy, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Boys wrestling
Sectionals at Southern Columbia
Friday, Feb. 25
Boys wrestling
District 4 Championships at Williamsport
Saturday, Feb. 27
Boys wrestling
District 4 Championships at Williamsport
Saturday, March 6
Boys wrestling
Regionals at Williamsport
Thursday, March 11
Boys wrestling
PIAA Championships at Hershey
Friday, March 12
Boys wrestling
PIAA Championships at Hershey
Saturday, March 13
Boys wrestling
PIAA Championships at Hershey
