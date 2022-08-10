Scott named to dean’s list
BOSTON, Mass. — James Scott, of Lewisburg, has earned dean’s list honors for the spring semester at Emerson College.
The requirement to make the dean’s list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.
Scott is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2023.
Central Penn College dean’s list
SUMMERDALE — Three local students have been named to the Central Penn College dean’s list for the spring term.
They include:
• Susan St. Clair of Lewisburg
• Kaitlyn Jurewicz of Coal Township
• Jalynn Murray of Watsontown
UPMC recognizes student athletes
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Sports Medicine recently recognized student athletes from partnering school districts, at the 2021-2022 Champions Cup and Student Athletic Perseverance Awards.
Michael Ludwikowski, Outreach Athletic Training UPMC in North Central Pa., said the organization was honored to serve student athletes, coaches, and athletic programs in our local school districts. Keeping athletes safely on the field and performing at the best of their abilities was a matter of pride.
Champions Cup recipients were Williamsport High School (Large Division) and South Williamsport High School (Small Division).
Student Athlete Perseverance Awards were presented to athletes from participating schools selected by their certified athletic trainer, for their dedication to a healthy recovery and overcoming an injury to return to play during the school year.
Student Athlete Perseverance Awards were presented to:
• Anton Stratts, Central Mountain High School (football, wrestling, track and field)
• Brynn Fisher, Montgomery Area High School (tennis, basketball, softball)
• Chloe Burke, Sullivan County High School (soccer and softball)
• Grant Bachman, South Williamsport High School (football, basketball, baseball)
• Kassidy Beinlich, Sullivan County High School (soccer, basketball, track and field)
• Lauren Anderson, Muncy High School (soccer, track and field)
• Mikaella Posada, Wellsboro High School (basketball, track and field)
• Quintin Kertsmar, Warrior Run High School (wrestling)
• Rocco Pulizzi, Montrousville Area High School (football, track and field)
• Sam Allison, Williamsport Area High School (football, basketball, track)
• Sheiana Tutler, St. John Neumann (tennis, basketball, softball)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.