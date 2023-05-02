Tuesday, May 2
• Free skin cancer screening, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., UPMC Specialty Care, 2330 St. Mary St. West, Lewisburg. 570-326-8060. (R)
• Skin cancer screen, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA, Sunbury.
• Maximizing Social Security, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
Wednesday, May 3
• Law Day Ceremony, 4 p.m., Union County Courthouse, Lewisburg.
• Bariatric support group spring walk, 6 to 7 p.m., Buffalo Valley Rail Trail, meeting at 499 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
Thursday, May 4
• Novel Thoughts Book Club 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Book and Bake Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., West End Library, 45 Ballpark Road, Laurelton.
• National Day of Prayer event, 6:30 p.m., Bethany United Methodist Church, 17 S. Front St., Milton.
Friday, May 5
• Book and Bake Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., West End Library, 45 Ballpark Road, Laurelton.
• First Friday, 5 to 7 p.m., Watson Inn, 100 Main St., Watsontown. Featuring music by Ziggy and Mad John.
Saturday, May 6
• Book and Bake Sale, 8:30 to 11 a.m., West End Library, 45 Ballpark Road, Laurelton.
• Native American Artifacts presentation, 10:30 a.m., Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm, 1175 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg. Presented by Kim Mattern, of the Snyder County Historical Society.
• Historic Cemetery Tour, 1 p.m., South Seventh and St. George streets, Lewisburg. office@lewisburgcemetery.org or 570-524-9246.
• Roast beef take-out dinner, 2 to 4 p.m., Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery. 570-546-5861. (R) ($)
• Junkyard Wars, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum,. 813 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg.
Sunday, May 7
• Hospice of Evangelical Remembrance Walk, 1 to 4 p.m., Shikellamy State Park, 401 Bridge Ave., Sunbury. 570-522-2550 or www.EvanHospital.com/Hospice.
Monday, May 8
• Escape Room: The Librarian Took Our Candy, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. For students in grades six through 12.
Tuesday, May 9
• Moms and Babies Meetup, 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg.
• Nittany Valley Writers Network meeting, 6:30 p.m., Schlow Library Community Room, 211 S. Allen St., State College. Author Hillary Hauck will speak. dmarvin14@msn.nete.
Wednesday, May 10
• Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg.
• Maintaining Balance and Preventing Falls, 10:15 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• National Mental Health Awareness Month program, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., The Miller Center, Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Presented by Anthony Ragusea.
• Free varicose and spider vein screen, 11:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
Thursday, May 11
• Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg.
• Get Ready for Medicare: The Basics for People Who Are Joining,” 10 a.m. to noon, Northumberland County Human Services Building B, 322 N. Second St., Sunbury. 570-495-2384. (R)
