Music competition to be held online
STATE COLLEGE — The 37th Phyllis Triolo Music Competition will be held online on Saturday, May 15, for Central Pennsylvania middle and high school students.
The competition is sponsored by the Central Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association.
Instrumentalists, vocalists and pianists compete in two divisions. The Junior Division consists of students in grades 6-8, the Senior Division consists of students in grades 9-12.
Prizes in each division are: $300 for the first prize, $200 for second prize, and a possible third prize of $100.
The deadline to submit the registration and payment for the competition is May 1. Once your registration is received, entrants will receive details on how to submit their performance.
For competition rules and application forms, visit www.cpmta.org.
For more information, contact Victoria Petrosky at 610-497-4475 or victoriakravchuk@yahoo.com.
Neil Anderson exhibit featured at art bank
MILTON — Neil Anderson’s Traveling the Plane exhibit will be on display through April 24 at the Milton Art Bank, 23 S. Front St., Milton.
Each of the works on view reveal Anderson’s process-driven approach to an intuitive and personal response to nature. Through an orchestration of line, color and space, Anderson creates an overall visual harmony in paintings that reference natural forces, environmental networks, and organic systems. These works are constantly in motion, leading the viewer’s eye in and around the picture plane.
The works in this exhibition are from Anderson’s ongoing series Earth Songs, which started in 2013.
According to Anderson, “each painting in the series is a unique song that celebrates the earth, the ground under our feet. Each of these paintings begins without a preconceived idea of the direction it will take…Ultimately, the meaning of the painting arises from the unexpected occurrences of formal arrangement that happen in the process of working toward a conclusion where all the parts become interdependent.”
The Milton Art Bank website, www.miltonartbank.com, now features a video of Mark Mahosky visiting the bank to discuss the life and work of Anderson.
Mahosky received a master of fine arts from Stanford University and a bachelor of fine arts from the Tyler School of Art.
Mahosky has had solo exhibitions at: Haas Gallery of Art at Bloomsburg University, Alysa Duckler Gallery in Portland, Ore., Fleisher/Ollman in Philadelphia Joseph Rickards Gallery in New York and Gimpel Weitzenhoffer Gallery in New York.
He is a professor of painting at Kutztown University.
The Pennsylvania American LegionPublic Relations Departmentwww.pa-legion.com800 N. Front StreetWormleysburg, PA 17043717-730-9100Virtual Concert to support The Pennsylvania American Legion and our programs that support our communities
Tribute bands in concert for Pa. American Legion
HARRISBURG — Brothers and Friends and Sharp Dressed Band will be performing on Saturday, May 1, in a virtual concert to support the Pennsylvania American Legion.
Tickets, $10 each, are available via www.virtualtributeconcerts.com. The bands, tributes to the Marshall Tucker Band and ZZ Top respectively, have long supported veterans issues and the American Legion.
More information about the concert is available via www.pa-legion.com.
Blues Association sets annual festival
HUGHESVILLE — The Billtown Blues Association (BBA) will present its 31st annual festival June 11-13 at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds, Hughesville.
Seventeen bands will perform. The BBA will also continue its onsite camping program for RV’s and tent campers. New this year is the expansion of camping to a Thursday arrival.
Tickets for the event are available online through Brown Paper Tickets and by mail order.
The annual Audition Concert will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, June 11, with gates opening at 2 p.m. for those wanting to attend the Audition Concert and the Friday Festival.
Performers Friday include The Uptown Music Collective Blues Performance Group, Nate Myers, of Harrisburg, Kat Riggins, of Florida and Noah Wotherspoon, of Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Saturday, June 12, lineup begins with the BBA Audition Concert Solo/duo and band winners.
Saturday performers will include Mickey Junior, of Philadelphia, Lower Case Blues Band, from Delaware, the Rev. Billy C. Wirtz, Cash Box Kings, from Chicago, Trudy Lynn, from Houston and Rev. Peyton and his Big Damn Band.
Sunday performers: Billtown Gospel Revue., Clarence Spady. of Scranton, and Jason Ricci, JP Soars, and Mitch Woods and his Rocket 88’s, from Los Angeles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.