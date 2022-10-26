In 1825, the Erie Canal opened in upstate New York, connecting Lake Erie and the Hudson River.
In 2020, Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court by a deeply divided Senate, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s nominee days before the election and secure a likely conservative court majority for years to come.
