In 1777, during the American Revolution, British forces captured Fort Ticonderoga.
In 1942, Anne Frank, her parents and sister entered a “secret annex” in an Amsterdam building where they were later joined by four other people; they hid from Nazi occupiers for two years before being discovered and arrested.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed an executive order establishing the Medal of Freedom.
