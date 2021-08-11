Defending national champion Alabama is the preseason No. 1 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Tuesday
The Crimson Tide got 63 of the 65 first-place votes while No. 3 Oklahoma got the other two. Clemson is No. 2 with Ohio State and Georgia rounding out the top five.
No. 8 Iowa State has its highest preseason ranking since USA Today started administering the coaches poll in 1991. So does No. 10 Cincinnati.
At No. 17, Indiana is ranked in the preseason coaches’ poll for the first time. And Mack Brown’s North Carolina team is ranked ninth, its best opening slot since heading into the season at No. 8 in 1997.
The Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 16. USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches poll 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Oklahoma 4. Ohio State 5. Georgia 6. Texas A&M 7. Notre Dame 8. Iowa State 9. North Carolina 10. Cincinnati 11. Florida 12. Oregon 13. LSU 14. Southern California 15. Wisconsin 16. Miami 17. Indiana 18. Iowa 19. Texas 20. Penn State 21. Washington 22. Oklahoma State 23. UL Lafayette 24. Coastal Carolina 25. Mississippi Others receiving votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.
