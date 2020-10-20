ALLENTOWN — The Allentown Philatelic Society has cancelled its biannual Eastern Pennsylvania Stamp Show (EPASS) that was scheduled to be held 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Jordan United Church of Christ, 1837 Church Road in Allentown.
The next EPASS will be held Saturday, June 26, at the church. The event draws 100 and 150 collectors from Pennsylvania’s neighboring states on its eastern border.
EPASS features 13-15 dealers, 25 tables, a youth and beginners area offering free stamps and collecting materials, hundreds of dollars in door prizes and an historical exhibit. The club will also accept donations of stamps and supplies that are be used to promote the hobby.
Due to the pandemic, the club’s monthly meetings, held on the first Tuesday of every month from 7 to 9 p.m., are now being held via Zoom. The club’s November meeting, will be held on the second Tuesday, Nov. 10, because Nov. 3 is Election Day.
Anyone interested in joining the club, which will celebrate it’s 100th birthday in 2023, should contact Brian Gaydos at briangaydos1971@gmail.com or 201-981-9444.
More information on club activities can be found on its website, http://aps-lv-stamps.org.
