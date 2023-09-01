Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Southern 500
Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, practice/qualifying, 12:30 p.m., USA; Sunday, race, 6 p.m., USA
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Sport Clips 200
Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m., USA
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Italian Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Nazionale Monza (road course, 3.6 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Grand Prix of Portland
Track: Portland International Raceway (road course, 1.9 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC
