Racing on TV

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Southern 500

Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, practice/qualifying, 12:30 p.m., USA; Sunday, race, 6 p.m., USA

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Sport Clips 200

Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m., USA

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: Italian Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Nazionale Monza (road course, 3.6 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN

--

Series: IndyCar

Race: Grand Prix of Portland

Track: Portland International Raceway (road course, 1.9 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.