Tuesday, May 10

Boys baseball

Milton at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.

Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Shamokin at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

District 4 Team Tournament

Lewisburg at Montoursville, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

Boys baseball

Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Milton at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Danville at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Wyoming Seminary at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

District 4 Singles Tournament (at Central PA Tennis Center), 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

Boys baseball

Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Loyalsock at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Mifflin County at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Mifflin County, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 13

Boys baseball

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Penns Valley at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Line Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

