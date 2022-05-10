Tuesday, May 10
Boys baseball
Milton at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
District 4 Team Tournament
Lewisburg at Montoursville, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11
Boys baseball
Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Milton at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Danville at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Wyoming Seminary at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
District 4 Singles Tournament (at Central PA Tennis Center), 1 p.m.
Thursday, May 12
Boys baseball
Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Loyalsock at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflin County at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Mifflin County, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 13
Boys baseball
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Penns Valley at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Line Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Jersey Shore at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
