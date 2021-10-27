Heartland Athletic

Conference

League-overall

Division I

Jersey Shore 4-0 9-0

Central Mountain 3-1 6-3

Selinsgrove 3-1 6-3

Shamokin 2-3 5-4

Milton 0-3 5-4

Shikellamy 0-4 1-8

Division II

Danville 4-0 6-3

Mifflinburg 3-1 6-3

Lewisburg 2-1 4-5

Montoursville 3-2 5-4

Central Columbia 1-4 2-7

Midd-West 0-5 0-9

Division III

Southern Columbia 4-0 8-1

Mount Carmel 4-1 7-2

Loyalsock 2-2 5-4

Bloomsburg 2-3 4-5

Hughesville 1-4 1-8

Warrior Run 0-3 0-8

Friday’s games

Central Columbia at Bloomsburg

Central Mountain at Jersey Shore

Southern Columbia at Danville

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg (Bucknell)

Warrior Run at Loyalsock

Halifax at Midd-West

Milton at Shikellamy

Selinsgrove at Montoursville

Mount Carmel at Shamokin

