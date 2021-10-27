Heartland Athletic
Conference
League-overall
Division I
Jersey Shore 4-0 9-0
Central Mountain 3-1 6-3
Selinsgrove 3-1 6-3
Shamokin 2-3 5-4
Milton 0-3 5-4
Shikellamy 0-4 1-8
Division II
Danville 4-0 6-3
Mifflinburg 3-1 6-3
Lewisburg 2-1 4-5
Montoursville 3-2 5-4
Central Columbia 1-4 2-7
Midd-West 0-5 0-9
Division III
Southern Columbia 4-0 8-1
Mount Carmel 4-1 7-2
Loyalsock 2-2 5-4
Bloomsburg 2-3 4-5
Hughesville 1-4 1-8
Warrior Run 0-3 0-8
Friday’s games
Central Columbia at Bloomsburg
Central Mountain at Jersey Shore
Southern Columbia at Danville
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg (Bucknell)
Warrior Run at Loyalsock
Halifax at Midd-West
Milton at Shikellamy
Selinsgrove at Montoursville
Mount Carmel at Shamokin
