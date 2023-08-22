Wednesday, Aug. 23
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA center, Mifflinburg.
Thursday, Aug. 24
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Footprints of Montgomery Food Pantry, 71 Bower St. Extension, Montgomery.
• Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging listening session on Master Plan for Older Adults, 10:30 a.m., 332 N. Second St., Sunbury. 570-495-2384 or sue.barnhart@ncaging.org. Registration required by Aug. 22.
Friday, Aug. 25
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, Richard Road, Penns Creek.
• Free blood pressure screening and wellness education, 6 to 9 p.m., Basil Wood Fired Kitchen and Lounge, 213 N. Main St., Muncy.
Saturday, Aug. 26
• Reading to Maverick with a Twist, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773.
Sunday, Aug. 27
• Central PA Chapter, National Railway Historical Society 47th annual Train Show and Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Warrior Run Area Fire Department Social Hall, Second Street, Allenwood. irvinwepfer@msn.com or 717-343-7182. ($)
• Greater Susquehanna Valley Penn State Chapter 43rd annual Pig Roast, noon, New Berlin American Legion, New Berlin. 570-716-1169 or lweader@de3jazzd.com. ($)
• 102nd Ritter family reunion, noon, carnival grounds, Winfield. 570-898-2989.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
• Finding and applying for jobs online, 4 to 6 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
Wednesday, Aug. 30
• Yard sale, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Chirst, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
Thursday, Aug. 31
• Engineering Club: Bubble Experiments, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. For students in grades three through five. 570-966-0831. (R)
Saturday, Sept. 2
• Sewing Saturday, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. For children 6 and up. Registration required. 570-523-1172.
• Turkey dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 10275 Route 44, between Turbotville and McEwensville. ($)
