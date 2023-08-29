Tuesday, Aug. 29
Boys soccer
Williamsport at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Belleville Mennonite at Meadowbrook, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Belleville Mennonite at Meadowbrook, 3:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
Warrior Run at Milton, 7 p.m.
Coed cross country
Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, 5 p.m.
Lewisburg at Southern Columbia, 4:15 p.m.
Jersey Shore/Hughesville at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Coed golf
Mifflinburg at Midd-West (at Shade Mountain), 3:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Central Mountain (at Clinton County C.C.), 1 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Milton (at Wynding Brook), 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Milton at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at State College, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Boys soccer
Milton at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Line Mountain at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Milton at Muncy, 4 p.m.
Coed golf
Loyalsock at Mifflinburg (at Shade Mountain), 3:30 p.m.
Minor League baseball
State College at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Boys soccer
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Lower Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Muncy at Milton, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis
Mifflinburg at Milton, 4 p.m.
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Coed golf
Warrior Run at Milton (at Wynding Brook), 3:30 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at State College, 6:35 p.m.
