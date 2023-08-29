Tuesday, Aug. 29

Boys soccer

Williamsport at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Belleville Mennonite at Meadowbrook, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Belleville Mennonite at Meadowbrook, 3:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Mifflinburg at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.

Warrior Run at Milton, 7 p.m.

Coed cross country

Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, 5 p.m.

Lewisburg at Southern Columbia, 4:15 p.m.

Jersey Shore/Hughesville at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Coed golf

Mifflinburg at Midd-West (at Shade Mountain), 3:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Central Mountain (at Clinton County C.C.), 1 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Milton (at Wynding Brook), 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Milton at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Boys soccer

Milton at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Line Mountain at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Muncy, 4 p.m.

Coed golf

Loyalsock at Mifflinburg (at Shade Mountain), 3:30 p.m.

Minor League baseball

State College at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Boys soccer

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Lower Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Muncy at Milton, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis

Mifflinburg at Milton, 4 p.m.

Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Coed golf

Warrior Run at Milton (at Wynding Brook), 3:30 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at State College, 6:35 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.