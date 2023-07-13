Thursday, July 13

Little League baseball

Senior Division State Tournament

at Dubois City Park

Warrior Run vs. Downgintown West, 8 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Little League baseball

PA Section 3 Junior Division Tournament

at Montoursville L.L.

Lewisburg vs. Montoursville, 2 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

Little League baseball

PA Section 3 Junior Division Tournament

at Montoursville L.L.

Lewisburg vs. Montoursville, 2 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Monday, July 17

Minor League baseball

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18

Little League baseball

PA Section 3 Major Division Tournament

Mifflinburg vs. TBA, 5:30 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19

Minor League baseball

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

