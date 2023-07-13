Thursday, July 13
Little League baseball
Senior Division State Tournament
at Dubois City Park
Warrior Run vs. Downgintown West, 8 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, July 14
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 15
Little League baseball
PA Section 3 Junior Division Tournament
at Montoursville L.L.
Lewisburg vs. Montoursville, 2 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 16
Little League baseball
PA Section 3 Junior Division Tournament
at Montoursville L.L.
Lewisburg vs. Montoursville, 2 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Monday, July 17
Minor League baseball
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18
Little League baseball
PA Section 3 Major Division Tournament
Mifflinburg vs. TBA, 5:30 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19
Minor League baseball
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
