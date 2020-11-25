National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265 Miami 6 4 0 .600 264 202 New England 4 6 0 .400 209 238 N.Y. Jets 0 10 0 .000 149 302
South
W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 7 3 0 .700 276 208 Tennessee 7 3 0 .700 279 259 Houston 3 7 0 .300 227 272 Jacksonville 1 9 0 .100 202 298
North
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 10 0 0 1.000 298 174 Cleveland 7 3 0 .700 238 261 Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 268 195 Cincinnati 2 7 1 .250 213 270
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 321 214 Las Vegas 6 4 0 .600 286 276 Denver 4 6 0 .400 206 267 L.A. Chargers 3 7 0 .300 260 273
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 3 6 1 .350 220 254 Dallas 3 7 0 .300 235 318 N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236 Washington 3 7 0 .300 200 227
South
W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 295 222 Tampa Bay 7 4 0 .636 320 253 Carolina 4 7 0 .364 253 272 Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 252 275
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 7 3 0 .700 308 258 Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209 Detroit 4 6 0 .400 227 287 Minnesota 4 6 0 .400 264 278
West
W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 243 192 Seattle 7 3 0 .700 318 287 Arizona 6 4 0 .600 287 238 San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234
Thursday, Nov. 26
Houston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Arizona at New England, 1 p.m. Carolina at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Denver, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 30
Seattle at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Playoff glance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.