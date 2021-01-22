UNIVERSITY PARK — Sunday’s wrestling matchup pitting No. 3 Penn State and No. 24 Michigan State has been postponed.
Penn State is still waiting to hit the mats for the first time. Last week’s season opener with Rutgers was postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Nittany Lions’ program.
“The Penn State-Michigan State wrestling match scheduled for Sunday has been postponed,” read a press release issued by Penn State. “The universities mutually agreed to the postponement out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff. The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options.”
Earlier this week, Penn State announced 16 student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 during the Jan. 9-15 testing period. Over 1,500 student-athletes were tested.
Penn State is next scheduled to wrestling Jan. 30 at Northwestern in a tri-meet with Indiana.
