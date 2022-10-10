Monday, Oct. 10

Boys soccer

Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.

Shikellamy at Milton, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.

Milton at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Girls soccer

Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7 p.m.

Lewisburg at Danville, 4 p.m.

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Milton, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.

Boys/girls cross country

Bloomsburg, Southern Columbia, Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 4:15 p.m.

Danville, Mifflinburg, Milton, Shamokin at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Boys soccer

Midd-West at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.

Loyalsock at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.

Field hockey

Lewisburg at Danville, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Boys soccer

Camp Hill at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.

Danville at Milton, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

High school football

Mifflinburg at Milton, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

High school football

Midd-West at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 10 a.m.

Milton at Bloomsburg, 11 a.m.

Girls soccer

Towanda at Warrior Run, 2 p.m.

Line Mountain at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.

Milton at Wellsboro, 1 p.m.

Boys/girls cross country

Shikellamy H.S. Cross Country Classic (PHAC League Meet), TBA

