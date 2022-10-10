Monday, Oct. 10
Boys soccer
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
Williamsport at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.
Shikellamy at Milton, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.
Milton at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Girls soccer
Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7 p.m.
Lewisburg at Danville, 4 p.m.
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Milton, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.
Boys/girls cross country
Bloomsburg, Southern Columbia, Mount Carmel at Warrior Run, 4:15 p.m.
Danville, Mifflinburg, Milton, Shamokin at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Boys soccer
Midd-West at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
Loyalsock at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Milton at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.
Field hockey
Lewisburg at Danville, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Boys soccer
Camp Hill at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
Danville at Milton, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
High school football
Mifflinburg at Milton, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Montgomery, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
High school football
Midd-West at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 10 a.m.
Milton at Bloomsburg, 11 a.m.
Girls soccer
Towanda at Warrior Run, 2 p.m.
Line Mountain at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.
Milton at Wellsboro, 1 p.m.
Boys/girls cross country
Shikellamy H.S. Cross Country Classic (PHAC League Meet), TBA
