Wilkes University announces dean’s list
WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University announced its dean’s list for the fall semester.
To be named to the list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
Local students named to the list include:
Macoy Auman of Turbotville
Becca Kurtz of Watsontown
Marissa Pick of Watsontown
Zachary Schaeffer of Watsontown
Matthew Adler of Lewisburg
Amanda Albright of Lewisburg
Malorie Linder of Lewisburg
Gretchen Fullmer of Milton
Alison Gardner of Milton
Allison Middernacht of Milton
Elena Fraboni of Milton
Rachel Kern of Milton
Philip Davis of Milton
Olivia Raymond of Milton
Nevin Rauch of New Columbia
Joshua Dombrowski of Coal Township
Mackenzie Koharski of Coal Township
Isibelle Sienkiewicz of Coal Township
Bryce Snyder of Winfield
Real estate challenge course announced
WILLIAMSPORT — The Fish Real Estate Leadership Challenge Course, currently under development at Pennsylvania College of Technology, will provide the campus community and beyond with stimulating outdoor activities to foster leadership and team-building skills.
Funded by a gift from Brent and Daria Fish, the challenge course will eventually connect the college campus to the Greater Williamsport area via the Susquehanna Greenway extension project.
The course was conceived by Rob Cooley, associate professor of anthropology and environmental science. Student recommendations will influence the final design for the course, which will benefit first-year students seeking to solidify campus-community connections. Benefiting similarly will be diverse student clubs and organizations, Residence Life, Wildcat Athletics, ROTC students and more. The course can also serve as a resource for Workforce Development at Penn College, corporate groups, pre-college programs, reunions and special events.
“The Fish Real Estate Leadership Challenge Course will be a wonderful resource for Penn College students, the entire college community and the Greater Williamsport area,” said President Davie Jane Gilmour. “We are most grateful to Daria and Brent Fish for their financial support of this project, which will provide wide-ranging benefits for individuals and organizations.”
Fish has spent his 30-year professional career in the real estate business transforming commercial and residential real estate and influencing economic development. In 2008, he purchased and became president of Fish Real Estate, a traditional, family-owned real estate firm, and transformed it into a diversified residential, commercial and recreational properties organization.
Additionally, he established related startup companies for mortgage services (More Than A Mortgage) and property management (One Focus Property Management). He is a well-respected leader in the Williamsport and regional communities and serves as an active member on a number of organizational boards, including the Penn College Foundation Board.
Daria Fish’s professional career spans sales, government relations and corporate communications. Her interpersonal skills, keen marketing sense and business-strategy capabilities have strengthened several global organizations including Sanofi S.A., Lycoming Engines and Anadarko Petroleum Corp. In her role as public affairs director at Chief Oil & Gas, she established a strong relationship with the college.
Currently, she is a master’s degree candidate in public relations and corporate communications at Georgetown University, as well as principal partner of Fish Consulting.
The gift has additional meaning to the Fish and Penn College families, as it is made in memory of Brent’s father, William H. “Bill” Fish, honoring the legacy of a man whose leadership and philanthropic spirit lives on in the lives of those he served. He and his wife, Mary “Sis” Fish, established the William and Mary Fish Scholarship at Penn College to empower accounting and business administration students.
College to launch Center for Career Design
WILLIAMSPORT — On Feb. 1, College Relations at Pennsylvania College of Technology will launch its Center for Career Design, a physical space and operation on campus to bring students, alumni and industry partners together for all things career related.
The launch of the center will take place seven months after the announcement of the newly designated office of College Relations, comprising the Penn College Foundation, Alumni Relations, Career Services, Corporate Relations and Donor Relations.
The center will bolster collaboration among students, alumni and employers to ensure students’ career readiness, while enhancing alumni connections and fulfilling unmet workforce needs for the college’s corporate partners.
The Center for Career Design will offer a wide of virtual and in-person services.
Students will benefit from career readiness and networking opportunities, including: Career assessment, resume and cover letter development, interview preparation, skill-building on salary and relocation negotiation, networking with alumni and industry leaders and career fairs.
Alumni can stay connected and benefit from the following: Exploration of new career opportunities, resume and cover letter updates, career fairs, hiring Penn College students, speaking to students through career panels or in the classroom and participating in the Tomorrow Makers Program.
Industry partners can engage on campus, share their expertise and fill unmet workforce needs through: Campus and lab tours, on-campus and virtual recruiting, participation in the career fairs. job postings on the Penn College Career Hub, sharing expertise through Program Advisory Committees, networking with students, faculty and alumni, participating in the Corporate Tomorrow Makers Program, and connections to training and continuous education opportunities for incumbent workers.
The Center for Career Design will be located in the Madigan Library, Suite 321, which also serves as the new location for the Office of College Relations.
The space will offer a corporate and alumni lounge for guests to rest and recharge while on campus, interview rooms, a business station, networking event space and an open conference area.
New named announced for energy center
WILLIAMSPORT — The National Sustainable Structures Center at Pennsylvania College of Technology, a provider of building performance and energy-efficiency training in the mid-Atlantic, has rebranded to mirror the transformation of the energy workforce.
At the center of the rebranding is a name change to the Clean Energy Center at Penn College.
“Our mission is to equip the ever-evolving clean energy workforce with knowledge, skills and abilities to create healthy buildings, occupants and communities through energy efficiency,” said Alison A. Diehl, director of the Clean Energy Center. “We provide current and future clean energy workers with industry-leading career pathways for stable, good-paying jobs that are growing in demand.”
“Many associate clean energy with renewable energy, but renewables are only part of the equation. Energy efficiency is a necessary and equally important part of the movement to a clean energy economy,” said Jason K. Embick, assistant director. “Our training programs teach workers and business owners how to optimize building performance to reduce energy consumption in preparation for a changing energy grid.”
The rebranding effort emphasizes the center’s movement to meet the workforce training needs of employers, partners and industry, while affirming a 35-year commitment to provide training and expertise on the leading standards and practical application of energy-efficient building performance for the residential and commercial sectors.
