Muhlenberg College announces dean’s list
ALLENTOWN — The dean’s list for the spring semester at Muhlenberg College included two local students.
Nicole Lamprinos and Elena Segel, both of Lewisburg, earned the distinction by maintaining a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the term.
Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students were also eligible for the distinction.
Swallow named to dean’s list
FROSTBURG, Md. — Austin Swallow, of Milton, has been named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
Bucknell holds graduation
LEWISBURG — Bucknell University presented degrees to more than 800 graduates during a commencement ceremony held May 23.
The following students, with their degrees and hometowns listed, graduated:
• Elijah Farrell, Bachelor of Arts in environmental studies, Lewisburg
• Matt Fedorjaka, Bachelor of Arts in economics, Lewisburg
• Claire Martin, Bachelor of Arts in women’s and gender studies, Lewisburg
• Holly Moore, Bachelor of Arts in sociology, Lewisburg
• Lucas Rankin, Master of Science in chemical engineering, Lewisburg
• Andrew Scott, Master of Arts in English,Lewisburg
•Melanie Scurto, Master of Science in education in college student personnel, Lewisburg
•Jon Hayes, Bachelor of Science in biology, Mifflinburg
• Bryanna Yost, Bachelor of Arts in biology, Mifflinburg
• Frankie Guida, Bachelor of Arts in economics, Milton
Lock Haven dean’s list
LOCK HAVEN — The Dean’s list honors at Lock Haven University recognizes achievement of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work, subject to letter grade evaluation, during the spring semester.
The following local students, with the listing including their hometown and major made the list:
• Collin Benfield, Mifflinburg, recreation management
• Tyler Berkheiser, Mifflinburg, health sciences
• Emily Boudeman, Turbotville, health sciences
• Vincent Emery. Watsontown, applied computer science/information systems
• Raymond Farr, Montgomery, psychology
• Alayna Hemphill. Watsontown, social work
• Nicholas Hornig, Mifflinburg, communication
• Ethan Hoy. Millmont, health sciences
• Breanna Joseph. Lewisburg, biology
• Kaylee Koshinski, Ranshaw, social work
• Kelly Kratzer, Montgomery, preK-grade 4/special education
• Quaylin Rice, Milton, criminal justice
• Noah Snare, Millmont, applied computer science/information systems
• Lillian Wirt, Potts Grove, health sciences criminal justice
• Emily Wynn, Watsontown, social work
Susquehanna students earn Gilman Awards to study abroad
SELINSGROVE — Nine Susquehanna University students have been awarded the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, a U.S. Department of State grant program that enables U.S. students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad.
The following students plan to study abroad in person either this summer or during the fall semester:
• Deven Dancy, Class of 2022, a psychology major from New Columbia, will study in Ghana.
• Kelly Dimarzio, Class of 2023, a psychology major from King of Prussia, will study in Cyprus.
• Gabrielle Fitzgerald, Class of 2023, a psychology and theater double major from Dallas, will study in Ireland.
• Hannah Graf, Class of 2023, an anthropology major from Wilkes-Barre, will study in South Korea.
• Samantha Heckler-O’Connor, Class of 2023, a triple major in creative writing, publishing and editing and German studies, from Boyertown, will study in Germany.
• Abigail Hogan, Class of 2022, a biology major from West Chester, will study in South Korea.
• Marcellus Martin, Class of 2022, a business administration major from Willow Grove, will study in Spain.
• Claire Mulkey, Class of 2022, a finance major from Lewistown, will study in Italy.
• Natalie Santos, Class of 2022, a biomedical sciences and Spanish studies double major from Freeland, will study in Spain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.