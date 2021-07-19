WILLIAMSPORT — “Textiles in Translation,” a collection of fiber-based artwork by 35 Pennsylvania regional members of Studio Art Quilt Associates, will be showcased through Thursday at The Gallery at Penn College.
The exhibition can be viewed in person at the gallery, located on the third floor of the Madigan Library at Pennsylvania College of Technology. Summer hours are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
The gallery is following COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols, including requiring masks, social distancing and capacity limits.
Two roundtable discussions with artists will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, and Thursday, June 24. Reserve a seat by emailing gallery@pct.edu. Attendance at the roundtables will be limited by COVID regulations for indoor gatherings.
“Textiles in Translation” will highlight a range of styles and techniques. A total of 41 works will be exhibited.
Artists featured are: Meredith Eachus Armstrong, of Danville; Polly Dressler Bech, of Swarthmore; Barbara Behrmann, of Ithaca, New York; Elizabeth Bennett, of Furlong; Margaret Black, of Boswell; Barbara Daly Blanchard, of Mendenhall; Peggy Blei Hracho, of Reading; Marni Bowen, of Fleetwood; Libby Cerullo, of Elverson; Jean Downing, of Bloomsburg; M. Camille Eaton Romig, of Barto; Susan Ball Faeder, of Lewisburg; Andrea Finch, of Chambersburg; Cynthia Friedman, of Merion Station; Dorothy Gerring, of Montoursville; Meredith Re’ Grimsley, of Bloomsburg; Ruby Horansky, of Warminster; Stacy Hortner, of Allentown; Patty Kennedy-Zafred, of Murrysville; Toni Kersey, of Springfield; Susan Leonard, of Wynnewood; Eleanor Levie, of Philadelphia; Sara Mika, of Catawissa; Sue Reno, of Bethel Park; Michael Ross, of New Hope; Cecilia Rusnak, of Centre Hall; Mary Schwarzenberger, of Milford; Andrea Schwenk, of Honesdale; Candance Hackett Shively, of Fayetteville, Georgia; Cathleen Stechschulte, of Cranberry Township; Elena Stokes, of Clinton, New Jersey; Kim Svoboda, of New York, New York; Paula Swett, of Lewisburg; Sharon Wall, of Altoona; and Pamela Zave, of Summit, New Jersey.
“Textiles in Translation” was curated by SAQA Pennsylvania Exhibition Committee Chair Meredith Eachus Armstrong. This is the third exhibit she has curated for the region.
The exhibit was juried by Susan Szajer, a full-time mixed media artist living in New Mexico who enjoys both the spontaneous nature of painting and the challenge of textiles. She finds joy in pushing artwork to the edge while maintaining good design, composition and attention to detail.
Fiber work stretches back to ancient times and has evolved across the centuries into a vibrant art form, encompassing a variety of materials and processes from low to high tech. Today’s fiber artists create beauty, provoke thought, resist convention and challenge the status quo. The work in this show helps reinforce fiber art’s unique place in the world of contemporary art.
SAQA is an active and dynamic nonprofit international organization of over 3,500 members that promotes fiber art and the artists who create it through education, exhibitions, professional development, documentation and publications. SAQA mounts museum-quality exhibitions that travel the world. The Gallery at Penn College hosted SAQA Pennsylvania’s “Connected by Stitch” exhibition in 2016. “Textiles in Translation” was originally scheduled to open in June 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.
