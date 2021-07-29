Watsontown is a place dear to my heart. My grandparents lived there for many years. My aunt worked in the bank on Main Street for decades.
The bank changed names over the years, and soon, Watsontown Borough Council will decide it’s new purpose in the community.
In keeping with the building’s history as a community hub and place for safekeeping I can think of no greater purpose than that proposed by Watsontown Historical Association.
What other location could give donors of heirlooms and artifacts more confidence in their security than a former bank?
What other place would be as accessible to the community to learn and explore its history?
I believe the borough’s history is it’s greatest treasure, aside from the people who call Watsontown home.
The historical association is not only concerned with the past, but has an eye on enriching the future with a community center in it’s plan.
If you’d like to see this come to fruition, please support the Historical Association by becoming a member, by attending future council meetings, or writing a letter to Watsontown Borough Council. It’s your community and your voice matters.
Lisa Evans, Pottstown
