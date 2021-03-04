POINT TOWNSHIP — The northern section of an $865 million highway project which has been years in the making remains on track to open to traffic in 2022, according to officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project will connect Route 147 south of Montandon, Northumberland County, with Route 15 south of Winfield, Union County. Construction started in 2015.
Construction on the southern section — which will extend from the Winfield interchange to just south of Shamokin Dam in Snyder County and bypass Routes 11 and 15 — is expected to begin in 2022. That section is scheduled to be completed in 2027, according to PennDOT Assistant District Plans Engineer Matthew Beck.
Assistant Construction Engineer Ted Deptula said construction wrapped in December on a $160 million contract to build a 4,545-foot-long bridge over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, as part of the project.
The bridge features 15 spans and crosses the river from Point Township, Northumberland County, to an area just south of Winfield. Trumbull Corporation, of Pittsburgh, was awarded the contract to build the bridge.
Beck said the piers range in height from 60 to 180 feet.
“Its cross section includes eight steel beams that are approximately 10-feet high,” he said. “It has been constructed of approximately 50,000 cubic yards of concrete and approximately 20,000 tons of steel.
“It is PennDOT’s eighth-longest bridge.”
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, of New Enterprise, has been awarded a $53 million contract to carry out paving work on the northern section.
In 2021, Deptula said the following will be completed as part of that contract: Paving, from Ridge Road south to the river bridge in Northumberland County; paving, from the bridge to the Winfield interchange; and construction of the ramps at the Winfield interchange.
In 2022, he said the following will be done under the contract: Adding the wearing course, from the Winfield interchange to Route 147, south of Montandon; installing overhead signs, guide rail and highway lighting; constructing the remaining southbound lanes, from south of Montandon to south of Route 405; realignment of Route 405 at its existing intersection with Route 147; removing the existing pavement at Route 147, from Route 405 to the northern end of the CSVT, south of Montandon; and opening all four lanes of the CSVT between Winfield and the Montandon interchange.
“The CSVT northern section, which is currently under construction, is on schedule and within budget,” Deptula said.
PennDOT Assistant District Executive — Construction Justin Blakeney also expressed optimism on the pace of the project.
“We continue to focus our efforts so that we can open the northern section on schedule,” he said.
Beck said the proposed route designations for the CSVT were established more than a decade ago.
The CSVT will be designated Route 147 from West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, across the bridge and to the Winfield interchange.
The current Route 147 — from the area of where the new CSVT construction started to Route 61 in Sunbury — will be designated Route 405. Route 147 on the Northumberland County side of the river will continue south of the Route 61 interchange.
The southern section will be designated Routes 15/147, from the Winfield interchange south to a split in the southern section. There, the highway crossing toward Route 61 will be designated Routes 61/147. The other section of the southern section in Monroe Township, Snyder County, will be designated Route 15.
The current Route 15 in Snyder County will be designated Business Route 15.
Beck said final design work on the southern section is ongoing.
“Environmental clearance was issued in early 2019 for modifying roughly 2 miles for the project alignment to avoid the fly ash waste basins near Shamokin Dam,” he explained.
With that clearance issued, Beck said the following major activities remain to be completed before construction can begin on the southern section: Right-of-way acquisition, utility relocations, permitting and preparation of final plans and bid documents.
“Construction of the southern section is currently anticipated to begin in 2022 and to be completed by 2027,” Beck said.
