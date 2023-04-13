Actor Edward Fox is 86. Singer Lester Chambers of The Chambers Brothers is 83. Composer Bill Conti (“Rocky” film theme) is 81. Musician Jack Casady of Jefferson Airplane is 79. Musician Al Green is 77. Actor Ron Perlman is 73. Actor William Sadler (“Wonderfalls,” ″Roswell”) is 73. Singer Peabo Bryson is 72. Drummer Max Weinberg of the E Street Band (and “Late Night With Conan O’Brien”) is 72. Keyboardist Jimmy Destri (Blondie) is 69. Comedian Gary Kroeger (“Saturday Night Live”) is 66. Actor Saundra Santiago (“Miami Vice”) is 66. Guitarist Joey Mazzola (Sponge) is 62. Actor Page Hannah (TV’s “Fame”) is 59. Actor-comedian Caroline Rhea (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” ″The Biggest Loser”) is 59. Bassist Lisa Umbarger (The Toadies) is 58. Guitarist Marc Ford (Black Crowes) is 57. Actor Ricky Schroder is 53. Singer Aaron Lewis of Staind is 51. Actor Bokeem Woodbine (TV’s “Fargo,” ″Saving Grace”) is 50. Singer Lou Bega is 48. Actor Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 47. Actor Kyle Howard (“Royal Pains”) is 45. Actor Kelli Giddish (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 43. Actor Courtney Peldon (“Boston Public”) is 42. Singer Nellie McKay is 41. Rapper Ty Dolla $ign is 41. Actor Allison Williams (“Girls”) is 35. Actor Hannah Marks (“Necessary Roughness”) is 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.