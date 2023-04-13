Actor Edward Fox is 86. Singer Lester Chambers of The Chambers Brothers is 83. Composer Bill Conti (“Rocky” film theme) is 81. Musician Jack Casady of Jefferson Airplane is 79. Musician Al Green is 77. Actor Ron Perlman is 73. Actor William Sadler (“Wonderfalls,” ″Roswell”) is 73. Singer Peabo Bryson is 72. Drummer Max Weinberg of the E Street Band (and “Late Night With Conan O’Brien”) is 72. Keyboardist Jimmy Destri (Blondie) is 69. Comedian Gary Kroeger (“Saturday Night Live”) is 66. Actor Saundra Santiago (“Miami Vice”) is 66. Guitarist Joey Mazzola (Sponge) is 62. Actor Page Hannah (TV’s “Fame”) is 59. Actor-comedian Caroline Rhea (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” ″The Biggest Loser”) is 59. Bassist Lisa Umbarger (The Toadies) is 58. Guitarist Marc Ford (Black Crowes) is 57. Actor Ricky Schroder is 53. Singer Aaron Lewis of Staind is 51. Actor Bokeem Woodbine (TV’s “Fargo,” ″Saving Grace”) is 50. Singer Lou Bega is 48. Actor Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 47. Actor Kyle Howard (“Royal Pains”) is 45. Actor Kelli Giddish (“Law and Order: SVU”) is 43. Actor Courtney Peldon (“Boston Public”) is 42. Singer Nellie McKay is 41. Rapper Ty Dolla $ign is 41. Actor Allison Williams (“Girls”) is 35. Actor Hannah Marks (“Necessary Roughness”) is 30.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Death penalty looms over Pittsburgh synagogue massacre trial
- Today in History: April 13, Apollo 13 damaged by explosion
- Today in history
- Celebrity birthdays
- Law and order
- States confront medical debt that's bankrupting millions
- Soler homers, De La Cruz leads Marlins past Phillies 3-2
- Miami 3, Philadelphia 2
Most Popular
Articles
- Capitol rioter reflects on 'being brainwashed by Trump'
- Shots fired! Trooper wounded in leg, suspect charged
- Linda K. Danowsky
- Warrior Run softball shrugs off slow start to beat Montgomery
- Fire departments face high costs, actively recruiting members
- Milton ordinances address animals, fines
- Area teams battle it out in Warrior Run youth basketball tournament
- F. Merle Nicholas
- Lisa A. Hassenplug
- Milton considering elementary reconfiguration
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.