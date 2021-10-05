Warrior Run Defenders (1-4, 0-1 HAC-II)

Aug. 27 at Muncy (canceled)

Sept. 3 at Milton (at Central Columbia) L 48-14

Sept. 10 at Montgomery L 46-13

Sept. 17 at Central Columbia L 27-26

Sept. 24 HUGHESVILLE (at Loyalsock) L 46-7

Oct. 2 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN (at Danville) l 64-6

Oct. 8 at Northwest

Oct. 15 BLOOMSBURG (at Danville)

Oct. 22 at Mount Carmel

Oct. 29 LOYALSOCK (at Loyalsock)

 

WARRIOR RUN

Score by quarters

Opponent        73 61 78 20 - 232

Warrior Run    13 26 8 19 - 66

TEAM STATISTICS

Opponent Warrior Run

1st downs 90 40

Rushes-yds 166-1,374 113-217

Passing yards 580 659

Passing 41-52-2 57-110-16

Fumbles-lost 14-7 10-5

Penalties-yds 37-283 35-308

INDIVIDUALS

Rushing: Justin Blair 29-50; Sam Hall 29-66, 2TD; Logan Smedley 17-21; Team 7(-90), Newton 10-23; Roman Pierce, 12-35; Ian Jones 2-5; Thomas Royals 12-50 TD; Isaac Sherman 2-1; Gavin Getz 1-5

Passing: Newton 57-117-15, 659 yards, 6TDs; Hall 0-1-1

Receiving: Thomas 25-375 6TDs; Ian Jones 3-26; Sam Hall 5-29; Smedley 6-34; Isaac Butler 3-59; Isaiah Betz 2-12; Carter Marr 4-56; Blair 1-2.

INTs: Butler, Austin Confer

 

Northwest Rangers (1-4, 1-4 Mid-Penn)

8-28 CMVT W 61-6

9-3 at Montgomery L 27-14

9-10 at Cowanesque Valley L 15-14

9-24 at Canton L 42-0

10-1 MUNCY L 40-6

10-8 WARRIOR RUN

10-15 SAYRE

10-22 at Bloomsburg

10-29 at South Williamsport

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.