Warrior Run Defenders (1-4, 0-1 HAC-II)
Aug. 27 at Muncy (canceled)
Sept. 3 at Milton (at Central Columbia) L 48-14
Sept. 10 at Montgomery L 46-13
Sept. 17 at Central Columbia L 27-26
Sept. 24 HUGHESVILLE (at Loyalsock) L 46-7
Oct. 2 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN (at Danville) l 64-6
Oct. 8 at Northwest
Oct. 15 BLOOMSBURG (at Danville)
Oct. 22 at Mount Carmel
Oct. 29 LOYALSOCK (at Loyalsock)
WARRIOR RUN
Score by quarters
Opponent 73 61 78 20 - 232
Warrior Run 13 26 8 19 - 66
TEAM STATISTICS
Opponent Warrior Run
1st downs 90 40
Rushes-yds 166-1,374 113-217
Passing yards 580 659
Passing 41-52-2 57-110-16
Fumbles-lost 14-7 10-5
Penalties-yds 37-283 35-308
INDIVIDUALS
Rushing: Justin Blair 29-50; Sam Hall 29-66, 2TD; Logan Smedley 17-21; Team 7(-90), Newton 10-23; Roman Pierce, 12-35; Ian Jones 2-5; Thomas Royals 12-50 TD; Isaac Sherman 2-1; Gavin Getz 1-5
Passing: Newton 57-117-15, 659 yards, 6TDs; Hall 0-1-1
Receiving: Thomas 25-375 6TDs; Ian Jones 3-26; Sam Hall 5-29; Smedley 6-34; Isaac Butler 3-59; Isaiah Betz 2-12; Carter Marr 4-56; Blair 1-2.
INTs: Butler, Austin Confer
Northwest Rangers (1-4, 1-4 Mid-Penn)
8-28 CMVT W 61-6
9-3 at Montgomery L 27-14
9-10 at Cowanesque Valley L 15-14
9-24 at Canton L 42-0
10-1 MUNCY L 40-6
10-8 WARRIOR RUN
10-15 SAYRE
10-22 at Bloomsburg
10-29 at South Williamsport
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.