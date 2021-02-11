National Hockey League

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 12 9 1 2 20 39 26 Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41 Washington 12 6 3 3 15 44 45 N.Y. Islanders 11 5 4 2 12 25 27 Pittsburgh 11 5 5 1 11 33 41 N.Y. Rangers 12 4 5 3 11 31 33 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 11 9 1 1 19 42 20 Florida 10 7 1 2 16 32 28 Chicago 14 6 4 4 16 39 41 Columbus 14 6 5 3 15 39 45 Carolina 10 7 3 0 14 34 27 Dallas 10 5 2 3 13 34 25 Nashville 13 5 8 0 10 31 46 Detroit 14 3 9 2 8 27 46

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 10 8 1 1 17 37 26 St. Louis 13 7 4 2 16 43 43 Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24 Arizona 12 6 5 1 13 34 33 Anaheim 14 5 6 3 13 29 39 Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30 San Jose 11 5 5 1 11 32 40 Los Angeles 12 3 6 3 9 34 42

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 14 11 2 1 23 52 36 Montreal 13 8 3 2 18 50 35 Edmonton 15 8 7 0 16 52 52 Winnipeg 12 7 4 1 15 41 35 Calgary 12 6 5 1 13 36 33 Vancouver 16 6 10 0 12 50 63 Ottawa 14 2 11 1 5 31 58 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT Toronto 4, Montreal 2

Thursday’s Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m. Washington at Buffalo, ppd Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m. Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, ppd Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, ppd Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m. Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Buffalo, ppd Ottawa at Winnipeg, 3 p.m. Vegas at San Jose, 4 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m. Carolina at Dallas, 8 p.m. Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m. Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m. Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles, ppd

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 18 7 .720 — Brooklyn 15 12 .556 4 Boston 12 11 .522 5 Toronto 12 13 .480 6 New York 11 15 .423 7½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Charlotte 12 14 .462 — Atlanta 11 13 .458 — Miami 10 14 .417 1 Orlando 9 16 .360 2½ Washington 6 16 .273 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 16 9 .640 — Indiana 12 13 .480 4 Chicago 10 14 .417 5½ Cleveland 10 16 .385 6½ Detroit 6 18 .250 9½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB San Antonio 14 11 .560 — Memphis 10 10 .500 1½ Dallas 12 14 .462 2½ New Orleans 11 13 .458 2½ Houston 11 13 .458 2½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 20 5 .800 — Portland 13 10 .565 6 Denver 13 11 .542 6½ Oklahoma City 10 14 .417 9½ Minnesota 6 19 .240 14

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 20 6 .769 — L.A. Clippers 18 8 .692 2 Phoenix 15 9 .625 4 Golden State 13 12 .520 6½ Sacramento 12 12 .500 7

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 137, Washington 115 Dallas 118, Atlanta 117 Brooklyn 104, Indiana 94 Memphis 130, Charlotte 114 L.A. Clippers 119, Minnesota 112 Denver 133, Cleveland 95 Chicago 129, New Orleans 116 Phoenix 125, Milwaukee 124 L.A. Lakers 114, Oklahoma City 113, OT

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Houston, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Detroit, 8 p.m. Orlando at Golden State, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Charlotte, 7 p.m. New York at Washington, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m. Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m. Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m. Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 3 p.m. Indiana at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Houston at New York, 8 p.m. Brooklyn at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Miami at Utah, 9 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

EAST Providence 70, UConn 59 Villanova 96, Marquette 64 Wake Forest 69, Boston College 65 SOUTH Chattanooga 78, Wofford 66 George Mason 77, Fordham 45 Houston 82, South Florida 65 LSU 94, Mississippi St. 80 Mercer 77, Samford 70, OT Mississippi 80, Missouri 59 Old Dominion 78, Charlotte 76, OT Tennessee 89, Georgia 81 The Citadel 79, ETSU 71 UNC-Greensboro 64, Furman 58 Virginia 57, Georgia Tech 49 W. Carolina 74, VMI 72 Wichita St. 61, UCF 60 MIDWEST Bradley 76, Valparaiso 52 Drake 80, N. Iowa 59 Indiana 79, Northwestern 76, 2OT Iowa 79, Rutgers 66 Missouri St. 65, S. Illinois 53 Saint Louis 67, Rhode Island 60 Wisconsin 61, Nebraska 48 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 88, Houston Baptist 59 Nicholls 76, Lamar 71 Northwestern St. 68, Incarnate Word 67 Sam Houston St. 79, SE Louisiana 61 Stephen F. Austin 80, Texas A&M-CC 68 Tulane 58, Tulsa 48 FAR WEST Pepperdine 76, San Francisco 68 San Diego St. 77, San Jose St. 55

Women’s college basketball

EAST Bryant 56, CCSU 53 DePaul 81, St. John’s 73 Fairleigh Dickinson 79, St. Francis Brooklyn 74, OT Houston 89, Temple 52 Lafayette 76, Loyola (Md.) 69 Merrimack 83, LIU 76 Towson 83, James Madison 74 UConn 70, Seton Hall 49 West Virginia 69, Kansas 61 SOUTH Appalachian St. 72, Coastal Carolina 58 Charlotte 102, Old Dominion 95, 2OT Cincinnati 73, Memphis 62 Incarnate Word 56, Northwestern St. 47 Nicholls 79, Lamar 77, OT SE Louisiana 68, Sam Houston St. 67 Tulane 64, Tulsa 47 MIDWEST Bowling Green 80, Kent St. 79, OT Buffalo 82, Toledo 73 Cent. Michigan 81, Miami (Ohio) 78 Indiana 90, Penn St. 65 Marquette 77, Butler 48 Minnesota 83, Illinois 73 Ohio 88, Ball St. 66 Providence 60, Creighton 48 W. Michigan 74, Akron 66 Wisconsin 75, Ohio St. 70 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 62, Houston Baptist 56 Baylor 82, Texas Tech 50 Cent. Arkansas 58, New Orleans 53 TCU 78, Kansas St. 67 Texas 64, Oklahoma St. 53 FAR WEST Boise St. 85, UNLV 59 Fresno St. 76, Air Force 58

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Jerry Narron major-league instructor and promoted James Kruk to head athletic trainer and Brett Walker to director of rehabilitation. BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired OF Franchy Cordero and two players to be named later from Kansas City and RHP Josh Winckowski and a player to be named later from the New York Mets. DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INFs Greg Garcia and Renato Nunez on minor league contracts. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired OF Andrew Benintendi and cash considerations in a three-team trade from Boston and the New York Mets. MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with DH Nelson Cruz on a one-year contract. NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Darren O’Day on a one-year contract with a player/club 2022 option. Designated RHP Ben Heller for assignment. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with INF Jed Lowrie on a minor league contract. TEXAS RANGERS — Named as managers, Kenny Holmberg (Triple A-Round Rock), Jared Goedert (Double AA-Frisco), Josh Johnson (High A-Hickory), Carlos Cardoza (Low A-Down East), Jay Sullenger (Rookie AZL Rangers) and Carlos Maldonado (Rookie DSL Rangers). Agreed to terms with RHP Mike Foltynewicz on a one-year contract. Designated RF Adolis Garcia for assignment. National League CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed INF Max Schrock from Chicago Cubs waivers. Agreed to terms with RHP Braden Shipley on a minor league contract. COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Dugan Darrell. NEW YORK METS — Acquired OF Khalil Lee from Kansas City in a three-team trade with the Mets sending RHP Josh Winckowski and a player to be named later to Boston. Designated C Ali Sanchez for assignment. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded RHP Johan Quezada to St. Louis for undisclosed cash. Signed INF Didi Gregorius to a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with OF Matt Joyce on a minor league contract. Frontier League SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded LHP Cam Hatch to Fargo-Moorhead. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed LHP Doug Domnarski to a contract extension. BASKETBALL WNBA NEW YORK LIBERTY — Acquired Gs Natasha Howard and Sami Whitcomb from Seattle in exchange for a No. 1 overall 2021 WNBA draft pick and a first round pick in 2022 draft. Traded G Kia Nurse and F Megan Walker to Phoenix in exchange for a sixth round pick in the 2021 WNBA draft and a first round pick in the 2022 draft. SEATTLE STORM — Acquired the rights to sign F Stephanie Talbot from New York. FOOTBALL National Football League BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed TE Eric Tomlinson to a one-year contract. DENVER BRONCOS — Released CB A.J. Bouye. CHICAGO BEARS — Named Mike Pettine senior defensive assistant, Mike Snyder offensive quality control/assistant quarterback coach and Henry Burris offensive quality control coach. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Paul Quessenberry. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Martin Nance executive vice president and chief marketing officer. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OLB Quinton Bell, WRs Cyril Grayson, Travis Jonsen and Josh Pearson, DBs Javon Hagan and Herb Miller, Gs Nick Leverett and John Molchon, DL Benning Potoa’e, TE Codey McElroy and DT Kobe Smith to reserve/futures contracts. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Agreed to terms with QB Taylor Heinicke on a two-year contract extension. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Bryan Mitchell on a one-year contract. HOCKEY National Hockey League BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned G Dustin Tokarski from Rochester (AHL) to the minor league taxi squad. DALLAS STARS — Loaned D Julius Honka to Texas (AHL). Reassigned Fs Ty Dellandrea and Tanner Kero to the minor league taxi squad. ECHL ALLEN AMERICANS — Released LW Braylon Shmyr from his standard player contract. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Stefan LeBlanc and F Joe Pendenza from the reserve list. Placed D Cole MacDonald on the reserve list. Placed F Cole Stanford on injured reserve. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Johnny Coughlin. Signed F Travis Howe and D Curtis Leonard then placed him on the reserve list. Placed D Marcus McIvor and Fs Jackson Leef and Anthony Nellis on the reserve list. Placed F Travis Howe on injured reserve. Traded F Austin McIlmurray to Wichita. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released F Luc Brown from his standard player contract. INDY FUEL — Activated F Ross Olsson from the reserve list. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Claimed F Luc Brown from Greenville waivers. Loaned G Garret Sparks to Stockton (AHL). RAPID CITY RUSH — Released D Shawn Goutin from his standard player contract. Traded G Taran Kozun to Orlando. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Zachary Malatesta and F Anthony Collins from the reserve list. Placed D Max Gottlieb and F Darien Craighead on the reserve list. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Claimed F Braylon Shmyr from Allen waivers. WHEELING NAILERS — Signed D Derek Topatigh to the active roster. Activated F Brady Tomlak from the reserve list. Placed D Chad Duchesne on the reserve list. Placed F Brad Drobot on injured reserve. American Hockey League AHL — Suspended D Max Lajoie for one game as a consequence of a kneeing incident in a game with Rockford on Feb. 9. Southern Professional Hockey League MACON MAYHEM — Signed G Jacob Caffrey to a standard player contract. SOCCER Major League Soccer NASHVILLE SC — Acquired F C.J. Sapong on a two-year contract with an option for a third year. ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed MF Tommy McCabe from Cincinnati. COLLEGE EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY — Announced that Matthew Jabs is returning as women’s swimming and diving head coach and Kristen Burgess as women’s tennis head coach. NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY — Named Jim O’Neil football defensive coordinator.

