National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 12 9 1 2 20 39 26 Philadelphia 13 8 3 2 18 46 41 Washington 12 6 3 3 15 44 45 N.Y. Islanders 11 5 4 2 12 25 27 Pittsburgh 11 5 5 1 11 33 41 N.Y. Rangers 12 4 5 3 11 31 33 New Jersey 9 4 3 2 10 23 26 Buffalo 10 4 4 2 10 30 32
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 11 9 1 1 19 42 20 Florida 10 7 1 2 16 32 28 Chicago 14 6 4 4 16 39 41 Columbus 14 6 5 3 15 39 45 Carolina 10 7 3 0 14 34 27 Dallas 10 5 2 3 13 34 25 Nashville 13 5 8 0 10 31 46 Detroit 14 3 9 2 8 27 46
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 10 8 1 1 17 37 26 St. Louis 13 7 4 2 16 43 43 Colorado 11 7 3 1 15 38 24 Arizona 12 6 5 1 13 34 33 Anaheim 14 5 6 3 13 29 39 Minnesota 11 6 5 0 12 30 30 San Jose 11 5 5 1 11 32 40 Los Angeles 12 3 6 3 9 34 42
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 14 11 2 1 23 52 36 Montreal 13 8 3 2 18 50 35 Edmonton 15 8 7 0 16 52 52 Winnipeg 12 7 4 1 15 41 35 Calgary 12 6 5 1 13 36 33 Vancouver 16 6 10 0 12 50 63 Ottawa 14 2 11 1 5 31 58 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT Toronto 4, Montreal 2
Thursday’s Games
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m. Washington at Buffalo, ppd Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m. Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, ppd Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, ppd Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m. Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Buffalo, ppd Ottawa at Winnipeg, 3 p.m. Vegas at San Jose, 4 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Philadelphia, ppd Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m. Carolina at Dallas, 8 p.m. Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m. Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona, 8 p.m. Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles, ppd
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 18 7 .720 — Brooklyn 15 12 .556 4 Boston 12 11 .522 5 Toronto 12 13 .480 6 New York 11 15 .423 7½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Charlotte 12 14 .462 — Atlanta 11 13 .458 — Miami 10 14 .417 1 Orlando 9 16 .360 2½ Washington 6 16 .273 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 16 9 .640 — Indiana 12 13 .480 4 Chicago 10 14 .417 5½ Cleveland 10 16 .385 6½ Detroit 6 18 .250 9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB San Antonio 14 11 .560 — Memphis 10 10 .500 1½ Dallas 12 14 .462 2½ New Orleans 11 13 .458 2½ Houston 11 13 .458 2½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 20 5 .800 — Portland 13 10 .565 6 Denver 13 11 .542 6½ Oklahoma City 10 14 .417 9½ Minnesota 6 19 .240 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 20 6 .769 — L.A. Clippers 18 8 .692 2 Phoenix 15 9 .625 4 Golden State 13 12 .520 6½ Sacramento 12 12 .500 7
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 137, Washington 115 Dallas 118, Atlanta 117 Brooklyn 104, Indiana 94 Memphis 130, Charlotte 114 L.A. Clippers 119, Minnesota 112 Denver 133, Cleveland 95 Chicago 129, New Orleans 116 Phoenix 125, Milwaukee 124 L.A. Lakers 114, Oklahoma City 113, OT
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Houston, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Detroit, 8 p.m. Orlando at Golden State, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Charlotte, 7 p.m. New York at Washington, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m. Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m. Cleveland at Portland, 10 p.m. Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
