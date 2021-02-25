SUNBURY — At 83 years young, Paul Q. Ross continues to work 12 to 14 hours per day, seven days per week.
“It doesn’t stop for him,” Maggie Ross, marketing and advertising manager for Paul Q. Ross Construction, said of her grandfather. “He’s from that generation: You work, you have ambition.
“I would not be who I am and where I’m at if not for my grandfather.”
As Paul was on the road taking care of company business, Maggie and Paul Q. Ross Construction Project Manager Christian DeCapria recently met to discuss the history and persistence of the company.
Maggie said her grandfather started working in the construction business when he was 15, assisting her great-grandfather.
He founded the Paul Q. Ross Construction Company in 1993.
“When it started, it began out of a little garage in our house,” said Maggie, while sitting in a conference room at the company’s headquarters along Captain Bloom Road, just off of Route 890 south of Sunbury.
“We used to have around 30 employees,” she said. “We built the bases to oil tanks around the state... That was 17 years ago.”
Today, the business has five employees and focuses on home renovations and expansions within a 45-minute radius of the company’s headquarters.
“We have a lot of clients that have been with us 20 years, to the full 30 years,” Maggie said, adding that some have renovation projects done every year or two.
Questions about the company’s future did set in one year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
According to Maggie, the company was denied a state waiver to complete a major living room renovation project which was ongoing when the pandemic started in March. The firm was forced to cease operations for more than three months.
“We’ve never faced a shutdown of any kind,” Maggie said. “You worry about what’s going to happen to the business.
“My grandfather was contemplating retiring, closing the business.”
However, the family brought DeCapria on board to help sustain the business. He previously worked for the family, but was living in Louisiana for the past several years. He has since relocated back to Central Pennsylvania.
“Every day during the shutdown, the phones were ringing,” Maggie said. “I had to turn people (looking to have work done) away.”
Since reopening when permitted by the state, the company has still seen an influx of business.
“When things opened up, the phones rang even more,” Maggie said. “We were affected by COVID... but we came out of it pretty quickly.”
The impacts of the pandemic linger, as DeCapria said it’s difficult to get the necessary construction supplies in a timely manner.
“You could order a window and get it in three, four days,” Maggie said. “Now it’s 13, 14 weeks.”
DeCapria said customers are generally understanding.
He also noted his love of working for a family owned and operated construction firm.
“I grew up in the area,” DeCapria said. “I was looking for a small, family owned business that I could work for... I love what I’m doing.”
He particularly enjoys working with the clients served by the business.
“I like the satisfaction of seeing someone’s joy in what we put together,” DeCapria said.
Although she has just been working for the business full-time for two years, Maggie has long been familiar with it.
“From the day I was born, my pap had me in a work truck with him,” she said. “I was answering phones at 6 years old... I grew up, this is all I knew.”
Maggie added that her 4-year-old daughter now occasionally accompanies she and her grandfather as they’re working. She noted the importance of keeping going what her grandfather started.
“My grandfather built this off the skin of his back, out of nothing,” Maggie said. “For me, it’s making sure the family legacy goes on.”
She and DeCapria said the business is looking to hire a carpenter. She said it’s been difficult to find the right candidate.
Candidates who recently graduated from technical school will be considered for the position.
“You gotta be good around families, respectful to people,” Maggie said.
DeCapria spoke of other qualifications of the ideal hire.
“I don’t expect you to know everything about everything,” he said. “We’re looking for someone that has a base knowledge about carpentry... And is willing to learn.”
