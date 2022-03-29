Tuesday, March 29
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Shikellamy at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Bellefonte at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Milton at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Mifflinburg at Williamsport, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 31
Girls softball
Hughesville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.
Central Mountain at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Midd-West, 5 p.m.
Boys tennis
Milton at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 1
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
