Tuesday, March 29

Girls softball

Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Shikellamy at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Bellefonte at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Bellefonte, 6 p.m.

Boys tennis

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Mifflinburg at Williamsport, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 31

Girls softball

Hughesville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.

Central Mountain at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Midd-West, 5 p.m.

Boys tennis

Milton at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 1

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

