Friday, June 2
• First Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Milton. Late-night shopping, live music and food. www.firstfridaysinmiltonpa.com.
Saturday, June 3• Susquehanna Greenway Outdoor Expo, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Shikellamy State Park Marina, Sunbury.
• Penn Valley Airport open house, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Penn Valley Airport, 100 Airport Road, Selinsgrove.
• Make a custom key chain, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library, Church Street, McEwensville. ($)
Monday, June 5• Free varicose and spider vein screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Free hearing screening, 9 to 11 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Countdown to kindergarten, 9 to 10 a.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg. www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
• Turbotville Area Community Carnival, pet parade starts at 7 p.m., Turbotville. Entertainment by One 80 band from 7 to 10.
