Milton Black Panthers (5-1, 0-1 HAC-I)
8-27 at Nativity BVM W 39-28
9-3 WARRIOR RUN (at Central Columbia) W 48-14
9-10 HOLY REDEEMER (at Danville) W 35-12
9-17 at Towanda W 42-8
9-24 at Central Mountain L 29-20
10-1 MIFFLINBURG (at Bloomsburg) W 15-14
10-8 JERSEY SHORE (at Danville)
10-15 at Shamokin
10-22 LEWISBURG (TBD)
10-29 at Shikellamy
MILTON
Score by quarters
Opponent 23 30 19 23 — 105
Milton 45 82 44 28 — 149
TEAM STATISTICS
Milton Opponent
First Downs 65 58
Rushes-Yards 213-1,668 150-827
Passing Yards 483 862
Passing 25-44-0 71-34-4
Fumbles-Lost 8-2 10-6
INDIVIDUALS
RUSHING: Chris Doyle 83-829, 10TDs, Xzavier Minium 57-363 9TDs, Rearick 14-133 TD; Izayah Minium 1-9; Chris Aviles-Robles 7-12, Dominic Lytle 7-519; Ryder Willis 1-4; Mason Rowe 6-37; Ashton Canelo 20-70.
PASSING: X. Minium 25–44-0, 483 yards, 3TDs; I. Minium 0-0-0
RECEIVING: Ashton Krall 1-16; Mason Rowe 1-14; Rearick 11-230, 2TD; Dylan Reiff 6-136. 2TDs; Gehrig Baker 1-9; Canelo 4-29; Doyle 1-16.
Jersey Shore Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0 HAC-I)
Aug. 27 BELLEFONTE W 55-0
Sept. 3 at Selinsgrove W 9-7
Sept. 10 MONTOURSVILLE W 27-20
Sept. 18 at Lewisburg W 47-8
Sept. 24 SHIKELLAMY W 56-20
Oct. 1 at Shamokin W 38-0
Oct. 8 at Milton
Oct. 15 DANVILLE
Oct. 22 at Bald Eagle Area
Oct. 29 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN
