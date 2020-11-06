NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Joey Logano, 5000; 2. Chase Elliott, 5000; 3. Brad Keselowski, 5000; 4. Denny Hamlin, 5000; 5. Kevin Harvick, 2380; 6. Alex Bowman, 2346; 7. Martin Truex, 2314; 8. Kyle Busch, 2307; 9. Ryan Blaney, 2293; 10. Austin Dillon, 2258.
Xfinity: 1. Chase Briscoe, 4000; 2. Justin Allgaier, 4000; 3. Justin Haley, 4000; 4. Austin Cindric, 4000; 5. Noah Gragson, 2258; 6. Ross Chastain, 2234; 7. Brandon Jones, 2231; 8. Harrison Burton, 2211; 9. Ryan Sieg, 2181; 10. Michael Annett, 2159.
Truck: 1. Sheldon Creed, 4000; 2. Grant Enfinger, 4000; 3. Brett Moffitt, 4000; 4. Zane Smith, 4000; 5. Matt Crafton, 2245; 6. Austin Hill, 2217; 7. Christian Eckes, 2200; 8. Ben Rhodes, 2198; 9. Tyler Ankrum, 2161; 10. Todd Gilliland, 2113.
