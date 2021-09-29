SV chorale and youth chorale auditions
LEWISBURG — October auditions were recently announced for Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) and Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC).
SVC auditions will take place at a new location on Tuesday, Oct.19, at the First Baptist Church, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg. Returning singers from last year do not need to audition, but do need to be put on the fall list. Contact Coleen Renshaw at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com by Saturday, Oct 16 to schedule an audition or be put on the list.
SVYC auditons will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. The SVYC is open to students from grade 3-12. Youth chorale candidates should contact Renshaw at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com by Friday, Oct. 8 for an audition appointment or other information.
The Camerata, grades 5-6 through grades 8-9 (treble/unchanged voices) rehearses from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Monday nights. The Valley Singers, high school age, rehearse from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays starting Oct. 18. All rehearsals are at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road in Lewisburg.
Audition information for new singers and performance information is available at SVCMusic.org.
BTE to present ‘Airness’
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will present “Airness” by Chelsea Marcantel through Oct. 10.
“Airness” is a comedy about being authentic to your true self, letting go of your inhibitions and accepting others as who they are. When guitarist Nina enters an air guitar competition, she thinks the whole thing is pretty silly, but she soon discovers it takes real talent and charisma to become the champion.
“Airness” marks a return to live, in-person performances for BTE in the Alvina Krause Theatre.
BTE is also celebrating a return to the stage for Aaron White (D Vicious), a longtime friend of the company and guest artist who is starting his candidacy to become a full-time ensemble member. The passage of time also sees a return to the Alvina Krause stage for founding BTE member James Goode (announcer) as an emeritus performer. The cast also features ensemble members Amy Rene Byrne (Cannibal Queen) and Andy Hubastsek (Facebender), as well as, guest actors Marisol Rosa-Shaprio (The Nina), Dominic Santos (Golden Thunder) and Jon Schultz (Shreddy Eddy).
Season tickets and subscription packages can be purchased by visiting BTE’s website www.bte.org or by calling the BTE Box Office at 570-784-8181.
“Airness” is intended for a mature audience.
Players to present ‘Five Tellers Dancing in the Rain’
SELINSGROVE — The Valley Players Community Theater Organization will present a dinner theater event, “Five Tellers Dancing in the Rain,” Nov. 5, 6, 12 and 13 at The Packer House, 24 N. Third St., Sunbury.
Directed by Heather Swartz of Selinsgrove, the play takes place in the break room of a small bank on six consecutive weekday mornings. Sass, tears, and charm abound as these five women speak their hearts and brew lots of coffee.
Bringing the characters to life are Buffy Umholtz, Joanne Lauer and Samantha Snyder of Selinsgrove, Lizz Hendricks of Northumberland, and Diane Pauling of Lewisburg.
Tickets and dinner orders may be secured by visiting thepackerhouse.com or calling 570-556-7374.
