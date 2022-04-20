Earth Day celebration
LEWISBURG — A pop-up play session, Celebrating Earth Day, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
The session is recommended for children ages 3 through 10 and will include sensory weather exploration, tornado in a bottle and building a cloud feeder.
Healthy Kids Day Saturday
MILTON — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA has announced plans to hold Healthy Kids Day activities Saturday, April 23.
Activities will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sunbury and Mifflinburg YMCA branches, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton YMCA.
Vendors, activities and giveaways will be included in the activities.
Falconer program
NORTHUMBERLAND — Falconer Mike Dupuy will present a program at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Joseph Priestley House, 472 Priestley Ave., Northumberland.
WARRENSVILLE — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania will host an Earth Day Celebration Saturday, April 23, at Rider Park.
As part of the celebration, the following will be held:
• Bird Walk: 8 to 9 a.m.
• Plan Your Own Native Garden: 9 to 10 a.m.
• Hands On Planting, 10 a.m. to noon.
• Park Hike: 2 to 4:30 p.m., along Ceryl’s Trail, with park staff.
For more information, visit www.RiderPark.org.
Tree Tenders training planned
LEWISBURG — A Tree Tenders training program will be held from 8:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Union County Government Center, 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg.
Participants can register on eventbrite through the Lewisburg Neighborhoods Facebook page or via www.lewisburgneighborhoods.org. Registration is available on a sliding scale and includes lunch.
Tree Tenders is a training program that empowers participants to make strides towards restoring and caring for the tree canopy in their communities. The course is designed for lay people and experts alike. Instruction is provided by Vinnie Cotrone of the Penn State Extension.
Training consists of classroom and hands-on learning. Topics include tree biology, urban stresses on trees, pruning and root care, planting and “Why Trees Matter.”
Three trees will be planted at the St. Mary’s St. Park for the hands-on portion of the program which is supported by the Degenstein Foundation and Shaffer’s Landscaping. Tree Tenders, is a trademark of TreeVitalize partner Pennsylvania Horticulture Society.
Litter pickup
MIFFLINBURG — In celebration of Earth Day, the Friends of R. B. Winter State Park will be holding a roadside litter clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23, along a 4-mile stretch of Route 192, west of the park.
Gloves, bags, safety vests and litter pickup tools will be provided. Sturdy, water-resistant footwear and the use of insect repellent are advised. Participants should meet at the park office, 17215 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg.
The friends group will provide a free meal after the cleanup to all volunteers who pre-register at https://www.friendsofrbwinter.org/event-registration.
