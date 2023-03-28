Where can I get information about enlisting in the Army?
GoArmy.com is the “go-to” site for information about joining the Army.
Can non-U.S. citizens join the Army?
Enlistment into any branch of the U.S. military, by citizens of countries other than the United States is limited to those foreign nationals who are legally residing in the United States and possess a Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Services Alien Registration Card (INS Form I-151/551 — commonly known as a “Green Card”). Applicants must be between 17 and 35; meet the mental, moral, and physical standards for enlistment; and must speak, read and write English fluently.
The U.S. military branches cannot assist foreign nationals in obtaining admittance into the United States. Questions concerning immigration to the United States should be asked of the U.S. Embassy. Only after immigration procedures are completed and an applicant is legally residing in the United States may an application for enlistment be accepted.
The U.S. Government agency which is responsible for immigration and naturalization is the Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Services within the Department of Homeland Security.
Check out the General Qualifications section at: http://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/enlisted-soldier.html
How can I learn more about attending West Point?
Contact the U.S. Military Academy at West Point directly at admissions@usma.edu
Or visit their website at: http://www.usma.edu/admissions/
Are there opportunities for active duty veterans with the National Guard or Reserve?
Once certain thresholds have been met (with regard to age, years of service, etc.), Soldiers usually are not eligible for re-entry to service, however, there are other ways that many veterans continue to serve. Most states have a volunteer force of veterans, often referred to as a “defense force,” “volunteer force” or state “militia” who serve in a variety of roles within the respective states. More information can be obtained by contacting state or territorial headquarters.
How do I explore opportunities for employment with the Army as a federal civilian employee?
For Army federal employment explore the Army’s Civilian Personnel website:
http://cpol.army.mil/index.html
The primary website to look for civilian federal jobs is http://www.usajobs.gov/. It’s user-friendly and you can also search for jobs by agency.
RECORDS
Is the National Archives and Records Administration destroying military personnel files?
They are not being destroyed. The National Archives and Records Administration preserves and protects the files because they are permanently valuable records that document the essential evidence of military service for veterans. However, there is a rumor circulating on the Internet that advises veterans to apply for their Official Military Personnel Files to save them from destruction. There is no truth to this “urban legend” being perpetuated on the Web.
How do I correct errors in my military records?
In order to get your military service records upgraded/changes, you must contact your respective service Board for Correction of Military Records. Contact information for each board is listed below:
Army Board of Correction
Crystal Mall 4, Room 220
Arlington, VA 22202-4508
Phone: 703-607-1611
I need to verify if someone is a member of the military. What Department should I contact?
The Servicemembers Civil Relief Act website has a request form to obtain this information: https://www.dmdc.osd.mil/appj/scra/scraHome.do
How can I find the address of a specific present or former member of the U.S. Armed Forces?
Requests for military addresses should be sent to the respective service of the individual whose address is being sought. Military regulations and the Privacy Act of 1974 do not permit the military departments to provide email addresses, home addresses or telephone numbers of service personnel. Moreover, regulations do not permit random dissemination of listings of names and addresses of service personnel. These regulations have been established to protect individual service men and women from commercial exploitation and to respect their right of privacy.
Because of the large volume of requests that each service locator receives, please allow four weeks processing time for written requests. The following information is needed for all requests for locator services: Give as much identifying information as possible about the person you wish to locate such as full name, rank, last duty assignment/last known military address, service number, and Social Security number.
The locator service is free to immediate family members and government officials. Other family members, civilian friends, businesses and others must pay $3.50. The check or money order must be made out to the U.S. Treasury. It is not refundable. The United States Army will help you locate individuals on active duty only, not retirees.
The Army World Wide Locator address is:
Commander U.S. Army Enlisted Records & Evaluation Center
ATTN: Locator
8899 East 56th Street
Fort Benjamin Harrison, IN 46249-5301
Where can I get copies of my personnel records?
The National Archives has a Veterans Service Records section: http://www.archives.gov/veterans/
As a retiree, where can I get copies of my active duty records?
Active duty retirees should contact:
Military Records Facility
9700 Page Avenue
St. Louis, Missouri 63132-5100
Phone: (800) 318-5298
At minimum, please include the service member’s complete name, Social Security number and/or serial number, and the requester’s return address. The Human Resources Command website also has a veterans documents section at:
https://www.hrc.army.mil/tagd/Human Resource Service Center
How can I access my DD 214 online?
Military veterans and the next of kin of deceased former military members may now use a new online military personnel records system to request documents from the National Military Personnel Records Center (NPRC) at the National Archives Center in Saint Louis, Mo.
Veterans and next of kin may access this application at http://www.archives.gov/veterans/evetrecs/
Other individuals with a need for documents must still complete the Standard Form 180, which can be downloaded from the online website. The new web-based application was designed to provide better service on these requests by eliminating the records center’s mailroom processing time. Also, because the requester will be asked to supply all information essential for NPRC to process the request, delays that normally occur when NPRC has to ask veterans for additional information will be minimized.
How do I replace my medals that were lost?
In order to obtain a replacement medal you will have to contact the following institution at:
National Personnel Records Center
Attn: Army Reference Branch
9700 Page Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63132-5100
Phone (314) 538-4261
You may be charged for the replacement of the medals.
Where can I get copies of my personnel records?
Former/retired Army Civilian employees:
Contact the National Personnel Records Center at:
Civilian Records Facility
111 Winnebago Street
St. Louis, Missouri 63118-4199
Where are National Guard units located?
The Army National Guard has more than 1,832 units located in more than 2,700 communities across the 54 states, territories and the District of Columbia. Each state has a unique force structure and a varying number of units, personnel, armories and training sites. For more information, visit the Guard’s website at http://www.nationalguard.mil/
