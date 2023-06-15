Friday, June 16
Little League softball
Major Division
at Central Columbia H.S.
Warrior Run vs. Danville, 5:30 p.m.
Lewisburg vs. Selinsgrove, 8 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Williamsport at Montandon, 5:45 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.
Minor league baseball
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 17
Little League softball
Major Division
at Central Columbia H.S.
Milton vs. Central Columbia, 1 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Mifflinburg at Montandon, 11 a.m.
Minor league baseball
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, June 18
Little League softball
Major Division
at Central Columbia H.S.
Mifflinburg vs. WR-Danville winner, 1 p.m.
Lew-Sel winner vs. Milton-CC winner, 3:30 p.m.
Minor league baseball
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Monday, June 19
Little League softball
Major Division
at Central Columbia H.S.
Lew-Sel loser vs. Milton-CC loser, 5:30 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Montandon at Jersey Shore, 5:45 p.m.
Williamsport at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.
Tuesday, June 20
Minor League baseball
Frederick at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21
American Legion baseball
Berwick at Montandon, 5:45 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Sullivan County, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Frederick at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, June 22
American Legion baseball
Montandon at Hughesville, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Frederick at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
