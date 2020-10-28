Center receives grant to assist students with child care costs
WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Dunham Children’s Learning Center was granted $92,118 from the U.S. Department of Education to help reduce fees for eligible students whose children are enrolled at the early childhood education facility in 2020-2021.
The funding is known as a CCAMPIS grant, which stands for Child Care Access Means Parents in School. It helps the Children’s Learning Center to provide discounts to Penn College students whose income makes them eligible for federal Pell Grants. Reductions typically range from 25% to 75% of the Children’s Learning Center fees, based on a student’s income as reported to the college’s Financial Aid Office. For Fall 2020, students are receiving discounts of 50% to 90% due to the closure of the center in the spring, which made more funds available for the fall.
In addition to the Department of Education’s contribution, the college has budgeted a $268,697 match to ensure the sliding fee scale is available to every eligible student who applies.
For the fall, 23 students are benefiting from the sliding fee scale, allowing them to attend classes with peace of mind that their children are safe on campus and receiving a high-quality early childhood education experience.
Part of the CCAMPIS grant is also used to fund a part-time teacher assistant, who “floats” to each classroom one day per week to allow teachers to have uninterrupted planning and documentation time to meet accreditation standards. Teachers use the time to plan lessons, meet with parents and complete child assessments.
Bucknell launches College Admissions Insider podcast
LEWISBURG — Bucknell is offering a glimpse behind the curtain of college admissions with College Admissions Insider, a new podcast produced by the university’s Office of Communications.
In half-hour episodes posted every two weeks, hosts Bryan Wendell and Brooke Thames interview college admissions officers to bring prospective college students and families expert advice for their college search.
Each episode will take on a different aspect of the admissions journey with a guest who’s immersed day in and day out in aspects applicants might never see.
The podcast’s inaugural episode explores a topic more students than ever are contending with today: Choosing a college without visiting. As the pandemic has made it more difficult to visit campuses or attend open house events, guest Becca Haupt, senior assistant director of admissions for Bucknell, shares advice for exploring colleges from home, alternative ways to visit and making the most of the on-campus experiences prospective students can still access.
The tips she and other guests offer apply to more than just Bucknell. All of the university’s admissions counselors interact with their counterparts across the country through professional organizations and stay abreast of the latest trends in college admissions.
Penn College offering free FAFSA assistance
WILLIAMSPORT — The Financial Aid Office at Pennsylvania College of Technology is providing assistance for current and future college students and their families to complete the 2021-2022 Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
The FAFSA is required by colleges and universities to determine student eligibility for federal and state grants, federal loans and some scholarships. The college is hosting a free FAFSA completion group session on its main campus and offering one-on-one help in the Financial Aid Office.
Registration is required for both options.
The group session is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in Room 1049 of the college’s Student and Administrative Services Center. Students currently enrolled or planning to attend any college or university are invited. Students born during or after 1998 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Space is limited.
Most first-time students can complete the FAFSA within 45 minutes. Attendees planning to submit their FAFSA during the session should create a student and/or parent FSA ID at least three days prior atwww.studentaid.gov. They should also bring copies of their 2019 financial documents, including federal tax returns, W-2 forms, untaxed income statements, record of child support paid or received, and amount of their current assets.
Individuals who register for a one-on-one meeting will receive an email listing items to bring.
In both settings, Financial Aid staff will help student and parent taxpayers use the IRS Data Retrieval Tool, which allows FAFSA filers to electronically transfer federal tax return information into the FAFSA.
For more information and to register for the group session or one-on-one assistance, visitwww.pct.edu/finaid, call the Financial Aid Office at 570-327-4766 or email finaid@pct.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.