Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently welcomed Stephen Wall, D.O., as a member of the Medial Staff and part of the Pathology Group of Evangelical.
Wall specializes in performing lab tests that analyze tissues, organs, and body fluids for the purpose of assisting healthcare providers in reaching a diagnosis for treatment.
Wall received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his Anatomic and Clinical Pathology Residency at Summa Health System Akron City Hospital in Ohio and his Cytopathology Fellowship at Geisinger Medical Center. As an undergraduate, Wall obtained his Bachelor of Science in psychology at Northern Kentucky University.
White Hall Baptist Church
DANVILLE — Pastor John McCarty will serve as part-time pastor at White Hall Baptist Church.
He was formally installed at the church at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25.
McCarty began ministry at White Hall Baptist in in late November. Hewas raised in Delaware, he graduated from Shippensburg University in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree and earned a Master of Divinity from Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1989.
He is 57 years old and has been married to his wife, Margie, for 32 years. They are the parents of two sons, Zachary, 28, and Benjamin, 25. Margie is also a pastor, serving two United Methodist Conference churches in the Bloomsburg area.
This is McCarty’s second call to White Hall Baptist Church. He served nearly 20 years ago, from 1996 to 2000.
Worship services are held at 9 a.m. Sundays at the church, 699 White Hall Road, Danville. Sunday school follows at 10:30.
Geisinger Health SystemBUCKHORN — Geisinger is establishing a comprehensive primary care facility in its former Buckhorn Office Building at 240 Mall Blvd., Buckhorn.
The location, which formerly housed call center staff who are now working from home, is scheduled to open in February and will consolidate three existing practices in Catawissa, Millville and Reichart Road in Bloomsburg. This care model will also provide space for additional doctors, physician’s assistants and nurse practitioners, a 65 Forward, ConvenientCare, laboratory testing, imaging and a retail pharmacy.
