Reservations open for pulled-pork dinner
MONTGOMERY — Reservations are now being accepted for a pulled-pork take-out dinner to be served from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
The menu will include pulled pork with barbecue sauce, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, oriental cabbage salad, applesauce, a roll and peach shortcake.
Advance reservations should be placed by Saturday, Aug. 21, by contacting Joann Murray at 570-547-1340.
A limited number of leftover dinners will be available on a first-come basis.
Virtual programs offered
SUNBURY — Northumberland County Adult Community Centers are now offering virtual programs for county residents age 55 and older.
The virtual programs are held Monday through Friday via Zoom and feature information on health and wellness, art, cooking techniques and other information.
For a schedule of programs, visit http://ncaging.rg/virtsaccal.asp.
Master Gardeners to hold training classes
UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Master Gardener program will be holding basic training in multiple counties across the state.
The Penn State Master Gardener Program is administered at the county level where recruitment, training, and volunteer service occur. Trainees must apply for the program in their county of residence. Not every county schedules a basic training class every year.
Basic training class schedules vary based on location and include the following topics: Botany, plant propagation, soil health and fertilizer management, composting, controlling pests safely, entomology, plant diseases, indoor plants, vegetables, lawn care, pruning, woody ornamentals, herbaceous plants, native plants, weeds, and other invasives.
Registration for individual county basic training sessions and other details can be found at https://extension.psu.edu/master-gardener-training-2021.
Garden webinars available in Spanish
UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Extension Master Gardeners expected there would be a renewed interest in home gardening in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, they developed the 10-part “Victory Garden Reinvented!” webinar series to support gardeners across the country.
In 2021, the Master Gardener program and the Penn State Extension horticulture team expanded this effort — aiming to reach the Latino community — and the webinars now are available in Spanish.
In addition to the webinars, nine fact sheets were translated by team members to provide additional information for gardeners and new farmers.
Part of Penn State Extension’s support of the growing Spanish-speaking population in Pennsylvania is a community of practice called the Latinx Agricultural Network. A team of educators, students, faculty, administrators and grassroots advisers work to enhance outreach and education efforts across all sectors of the Penn State Extension portfolio.
For more resources, visit the Penn State Extension Spanish Facebook page or email mag38@psu.edu.
Additionally, there is a Spanish-language option on the 800-PENN-IPM hotline — 800-736-6476 — for tree fruit, vegetable and small-fruit growers and for Spanish-speaking stakeholders in the green industry, which encompasses the nursery, landscape, turfgrass and retail garden sectors.
