NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Alex Bowman, 263; 2. Ross Chastain, 259; 3. Christopher Bell, 229; 4. William Byron, 28; 5. Kevin Harvick, 27; 6. Kyle Larson, 222; 7. Joey Logano, 222; 8. Kyle Busch, 215; 9. Martin Truex, 198; 10. Brad Keselowski, 196; 11. Ryan Blaney, 188; 12. Denny Hamlin, 188; 13. Tyler Reddick, 187; 14. Austin Cindric, 175; 15. Chris Buescher, 164; 16. Ricky Stenhouse, 161.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Hill, 277; 2. Riley Herbst, 265; 3. John Hunter Nemecheck, 259; 4. Chandler Smith, 253; 5. Josh Berry, 234; 6. Justin Allgaier, 231; 7. Sheldon Creed, 219; 8. Sam Mayer, 208; 9. Sammy Smith, 203; 10. Cole Custer, 196; 11. Daniel Hemric, 193; 12. Parker Kligerman, 188.
Truck: 1. Ty Majeski, 206; 2. Zane Smith, 203; 3. Ben Rhodes, 194; 4. Christian Eckes, 187; 5. Matt Crafton, 155; 6. Grant Enfinger, 152; 7. Chase Purdy, 148; 8. Corey Heim, 148; 9. Nick Sanchez, 139; 10. Tyler Ankrum, 125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.