Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: Long John Silver’s 200
Track: Martinsville Speedway (short track, .526 miles)
Schedule: Today, practice/qualifying, 3 p.m., FS1; race, 7:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Call811.com 250
Track: Martinsville Speedway (short track, .526 miles)
Schedule: Today, practice/qualifying, 5 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: NOCO 400
Track: Martinsville Speedway (short track, .526 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, practice/qualifying, 4:30 p.m., FS2; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., FS1
--
Series: IMSA
Race: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
Track: Long Beach Street Circuit (street course, 1.968 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 5 p.m., USA
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
Track: Long Beach Street Circuit (street course, 1.968 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC
