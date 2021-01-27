NEW YORK (AP) — The 33 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, terms for major league contract base salaries are in parentheses:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BALTIMORE (1) — Signed Freddy Galvis, ss, Cincinnati, to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO (2) — Signed Adam Eaton, of, Washington, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Liam Hendriks, rhp, Oakland, to a $54 million, four-year contract.
DETROIT (1) — Signed Robbie Grossman, of, Oakland, to a $10 million, two-year contract.
HOUSTON (3) — Signed Pedro Báez, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $12.5 million, two-year contract; signed Jason Castro, c, Houston, to a $7 million, two-year contract; re-signed Michael Brantley, of, to a $32 million, two-year contract.
KANSAS CITY (3) — Signed Mike Minor, lhp, Oakland, to an $18 million, two-year contract; signed Carlos Santana, 1b, Cleveland, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract; re-signed Greg Holland, rhp, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract.
MINNESOTA (1) — Signed JA Happ, lhp, New York Yankees, to an $8 million, one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES (2) — Signed Kurt Suzuki, c, Washington, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed José Quintana, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY (2) — Re-signed Mike Zunino, c, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Michael Wacha, rhp, New York Mets, to a $3 million, one-year contract.
TORONTO (4) — Re-signed Robbie Ray, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Kirby Yates, rhp, San Diego, to a $5.5 million, one-year contract; signed Tyler Chatwood, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed George Springer, of, Houston, to a $150 million, six-year contract.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ATLANTA (4) — Re-signed Josh Tomlin, rhp, to $1.25 million, one-year contract; signed Drew Smyly, lhp, San Francisco, to an $11 million, one-year contract; signed Charlie Morton, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $15 million, one-year contract; re-signed Pablo Sandoval, 3b, to a minor league contract ($1 million).
CHICAGO (1) — Signed Austin Romine, c, Detroit, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES (1) — Re-signed Blake Treinen, rhp, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract.
NEW YORK (3) — Marcus Stroman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Trevor May, rhp, Minnesota, to a $15.5 million, two-year contract; signed James McCann, c, Chicago White Sox, to a $40.6 million, four-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Kevin Gausman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Anthony DeSclafani, rhp, Cincinnati, to a $6 million, one-year contract; signed Alex Wood, lhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $3 million, one-year contract.
WASHINGTON (2) — Re-signed Ryan Zimmerman, 1b, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed Brad Hand, lhp, Cleveland, to a $10.5 million, one-year contract.
