Actor David Bradley (“Game of Thrones”) is 81. Musician Jan Hammer is 75. Actor Olivia Hussey is 72. Actor Clarke Peters (“Treme”) is 71. Rapper Afrika Bambaataa is 66. Actor Sean Bean (“Lord of the Rings”) is 64. Actor Joel Murray (“Dharma and Greg,” ″The Artist”) is 61. Singer Maynard James Keenan of Tool and of Puscifer is 59. Actor Lela Rochon is 59. Actor William Mapother (“Lost”) is 58. Actor Leslie Bega (“The Sopranos”) is 56. Actor Henry Ian Cusick (“Scandal,” ″Lost”) is 56. Actor Kimberly Elise is 56. Singer Liz Phair is 56. Rapper-actor Redman is 53. Actor Jennifer Garner is 51. Singer Victoria Beckham of the Spice Girls is 49. Actor Lindsay Korman (“All My Children,” “Passions”) is 45. Actor Tate Ellington (“The Brave,” “Quantico”) is 44. Actor Charlie Hofheimer (“24: Legacy”) is 42. Actor Rooney Mara (“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”) is 38. Actor Dee Dee Davis (“The Bernie Mac Show”) is 27.

