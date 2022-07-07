Thursday, July 7
Little League baseball
8-10 Division
at Ber-Vaughn Park, Berwick
Elimination bracket final
Mifflinburg-Berwick winner vs. Central, 5:30 p.m.
Major Division
at Danny Green Field, Lewisburg
West Branch vs. Selinsgrove, 5:30 p.m.
Junior American Legion baseball
Playoffs, TBA
Friday, July 8
Little League baseball
9-11 Division
at Brown Avenue Park, Milton
Championship game
Milton-Mifflinburg winner vs. Selinsgrove, 5:30 p.m.
Junior Division
at New Berlin Recreation Complex
Elimination bracket game
Mifflinburg-WR winner vs. Sel-Dan loser, 5:30 p.m.
Junior American Legion baseball
Playoffs, TBA
Minor League baseball
State College at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, July 9
Little League baseball
Major Division
at Danny Green Field, Lewisburg
Championship game
Mifflinburg vs. West Branch-Selinsgrove winner, 1 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at State College, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, July 10
Minor League baseball
State College at Williamsport, 4:05 p.m.
Monday, July 11
Junior American Legion baseball
Playoffs, TBA
Minor League baseball
Frederick at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.