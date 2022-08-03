Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy is 97. Singer Tony Bennett is 96. Actor Martin Sheen is 82. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lance Alworth is 82. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 81. Singer Beverly Lee (The Shirelles) is 81. Movie director John Landis is 72. Actor JoMarie Payton is 72. Actor Jay North (TV: “Dennis the Menace”) is 71. Hockey Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne is 71. Actor Philip Casnoff is 68. Actor John C. McGinley is 63. Rock singer-musician Lee Rocker (The Stray Cats) is 61. Actor Lisa Ann Walter is 61. Rock singer James Hetfield (Metallica) is 59. Rock singer-musician Ed Roland (Collective Soul) is 59. Actor Isaiah Washington is 59. Country musician Dean Sams (Lonestar) is 56. Rock musician Stephen Carpenter (Deftones) is 52. Hip-hop artist Spinderella (Salt-N-Pepa) is 51. Actor Brigid Brannagh is 50. Actor Michael Ealy is 49. Country musician Jimmy De Martini (Zac Brown Band) is 46. NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 45. Actor Evangeline Lilly is 43. Actor Mamie Gummer is 39. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 38. Country singer Whitney Duncan is 38. Actor Jon Foster is 38. Actor Georgina Haig is 37. Pop-rock musician Brent Kutzle (OneRepublic) is 37. Rapper Shelley FKA DRAM is 34.
