Today

Boys soccer

Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Hughesville, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Mifflin County at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Warrior Run at Central Columbia, 5 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.

Milton at Muncy, 4:30 p.m.

Cross country

Milton, Warrior Run at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Lewisburg at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Girls soccer

Central Columbia at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Huntingdon at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Milton at Williamsport (DH), 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Boys soccer

Danville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Bloomsburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 7 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.

Field hockey

Milton at Benton, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

District 4 Championship at Eagles Mere C.C., 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Montgomery at Milton, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

Boys football

Mifflinburg at Milton (at Bloomsburg), 7 p.m.

Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Cross country

Lewisburg at Lehigh University Invitational, 3:15 p.m.

