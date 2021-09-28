Today
Boys soccer
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Hughesville, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Mifflin County at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Warrior Run at Central Columbia, 5 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.
Milton at Muncy, 4:30 p.m.
Cross country
Milton, Warrior Run at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Girls soccer
Central Columbia at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Huntingdon at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Milton at Williamsport (DH), 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Boys soccer
Danville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 7 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Milton at Benton, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
District 4 Championship at Eagles Mere C.C., 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Montgomery at Milton, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Boys football
Mifflinburg at Milton (at Bloomsburg), 7 p.m.
Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Cross country
Lewisburg at Lehigh University Invitational, 3:15 p.m.
