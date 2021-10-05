Lewisburg Green Dragons

Aug. 27 at Shamokin L 6-3

Sept. 3 at Montoursville L 41-7

Sept. 10 DANVILLE (at Bucknell) canceled

Sept. 18 JERSEY SHORE (at Selinsgrove) L 47-8

Sept. 24 at Midd-West W 62-6

Oct. 1 at Central Columbia W 26-3

Oct. 8 LOYALSOCK (at Bucknell)

Oct. 15 SHIKELLAMY (at Bucknell)

Oct. 22 at Milton (TBD)

Oct. 29 MIFFLINBURG (at Bucknell)

LEWISBURG

Opponent 14 23 39 27 — 103

Lewisburg 28 43 14 21 — 106

TEAM STATISTICS

Lewisburg Opponent

First downs 39 76

Rushes-net yards 123-390 231-986

Passing yards 810 410

Passing 48–82-7 32-59-7

Fumbles-lost 6-4 14-7

Penalties-yards 38-289 24-207

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING Ethan Dominick 63-323, 5TDs; Michael Casale 5-7; Wade Young 19(-33); Zander Walter 3(-3), TD; Cam Michaels 4-21; Jeremiah Davis 12-98, TD; Team 2(-35); Charles Landis 1-7

PASSING — Walter 5-10-1, 45 yards; Young 43-73-6, 667 yards, 4TDs

RECEIVING Owen Ordonez 11-180, 3TDs; Chuck Landis 10-52; Cam Michaels 14-206, 2TDs; Dominick 6-119, TD; Logan Callison 2-41; Devin Bodden 4-49, Jacob Hernandez 1-12; Trent Henrich 1-16.

INT: Bodden, Blough, Dominick, Michaels

Loyalsock Lancers

Aug. 27 BLOOMSBURG W 34-14

Sept. 3 SHIKELLAMY L 42-13

Sept. 10 at Southern Columbia L 51-15

Sept. 17 DANVILLE W 26-21

Sept. 24 at Montoursville L 26-21

Oct. 1 TROY L 42-14

Oct. 8 at Lewisburg

Oct. 15 MOUNT CARMEL

Oct. 22 at Hughesville

Oct. 29 at Warrior Run

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.